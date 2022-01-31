a February of first-run and 90s cult films

During the month of February Rai4 will devote a lot of space to cinema with a series of truly unmissable premieres and absolute premieres that will explore the genres dear to the channel’s viewers, namely action and thriller.

But for nostalgic cinephiles, Rai4 will also offer a weekly cycle of films that pays homage to the 90s, Back to the 90s, a double of films, in the first and second evening, linked by an ideal fil rouge, which every Sunday will lead to the discovery of the cult titles of the last decade of the ‘900.

The desire for action will be satisfied, Wednesday 2 February at 21.20, from the first viewing of Savage Dog – The wild one, directed by the specialist in action cinema Jesse V. Johnson, a former stuntman who, starting from this film, has established a partnership with martial arts star Scott Adkins.

Savage Dog – The wild one is set in Indochina in 1959 and tells the story of Martin Tillman, a boxing champion prisoner in a forced labor camp where boxing matches are held on which wealthy local businessmen bet. When it’s time for Martin to go home, his captors will do anything to prevent their champion from leaving the field.

Deadly challenges and clandestine encounters, Thursday 10 February at 21.20, they are also in the center of The Fighters – Blunt Force Trauma from Ken Sanzel, action no holds barred first-run starring Mickey Rourke, Freida Pinto and Ryan Kwanten.

Fighters and lovers John and Colt are the champions of a modern betting game in which skilled gunslingers hunt and battle each other in firefights across South America. While John is obsessed with beating all-time champion Zorringer, Colt has been hatching a plan for years to avenge his brother’s death.

Saturday 12 February at 9.20 pm, we move from action to thriller with the film in first run Hangman – The hangman game directed by Johnny Martin and starring Al Pacino, Brittany Snow and Karl Urban.

A sadistic serial killer is inspired by a children’s game, the hangman game, to commit his murders. Veteran homicide detective Ray Archer and his young colleague Will Ruiney, an expert profiler, are assigned to hunt down the killer. Parallel to the police, journalist Christie Davis also begins a personal investigation to discover the identity of the murderer and anticipate his moves.

Hangman – The hangman game USA / 2017 / Crime, Thriller / 98 min. Directed by Johnny Martin Starring Al Pacino, Karl Urban, Brittany Snow, Sarah Shahi, Joe Anderson, Sloane Warren, Chelle Ramos, Steve Coulter, Michael Rose, Katelyn Farrugia Written by Michael Caissie

Still a first vision Wednesday 16 February at 21.20 with the thriller Curves – Deadly pitfall from Ian Softley, in which a young woman is traveling alone by car to reach her friends but offers a ride to the wrong man, a hitchhiker who turns out to be a psychopath: the only way the girl has to escape the man’s intentions is cause the car to skid and cause an accident.

Wednesday 23 February, also in prime time, the survival thriller merges with the supernatural thriller in the world premiere film Sweetheart directed by JD Dillard and produced by thriller King Midas Jason Blum.

A girl is shipwrecked on a desert island but soon realizes that someone, or rather something, comes to visit her during the night, emerging from the waters: an amphibious creature … very hungry!

Back to the 90s





Starting from February 6, Rai4 Sundays will be characterized by an ideal journey back in time to the 1990s. The film cycle Back to the 90s will retrace – in the first and second evening – an excursus among the cult film titles of that decade, films that entered the pop imagination by force, signed by great directors and interpreted by award-winning Hollywood stars.

It starts with A day of ordinary madness passionate thriller signed by Joel Schumacher and starring Michael Douglas as the ordinary man harassed by the oppressive daily life of Los Angeles who suddenly explodes in a whirlwind of violence and madness.

Another fable on urban and anarchist madness will be associated with Schumacher’s film, Fight Club by David Fincher, based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk and starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Jared Leto.

A day of ordinary madness USA / 1993 / Crime, Thriller / 108 min. Directed by Joel Schumacher Starring Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Barbara Hershey, Rachel Ticotin, Frederic Forrest, Tuesday Weld, Raymond J. Barry, DW Moffett, Richard Montoya, Steve Park

Fight Club Germany, USA / 1999 / Drama / 139 min. Directed by David Fincher Starring Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf, Jared Leto, Zach Grenier, Holt McCallany, Eion Bailey, Richmond Arquette, David Andrews Written by Chuck Palahniuk, Jim Uhls

The subsequent double will have in common the director Oliver Stone, author of the sports thriller Every damn Sunday, starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, James Woods and Jamie Foxx, who will follow Natural Born Killers unforgettable cult born from an idea of ​​Quentin Tarantino and played by the ultra-pulp couple of criminals / killers Mickey and Mallory, played by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, joined by the interpretations of Robert Downey Jr. and Tommy Lee Jones.

Every damn Sunday USA / 1999 / Drama / 150 min. Directed by Oliver Stone Starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Dennis Quaid, James Woods, LL Cool J, Aaron Eckhart, Matthew Modine, Jim Brown, Lauren Holly Written by John Logan, John Logan, Oliver Stone

Natural Born Killers USA / 1994 / Crime, Thriller / 122 min. Directed by Oliver Stone Starring Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Lee Jones, Tom Sizemore, Rodney Dangerfield, Edie McClurg, Jared Harris, Russell Means, Maria Pitillo Written by Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, David Veloz, Richard Rutowski

An evening dedicated to horror cinema will see the classic in prime time Interview with the vampire from Neil Jordan, inspired by the literary masterpiece of Anne Rice, a vampire epic spanning the centuries starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Slater; there will be a follow-up Nightmare – New nightmare, the seventh film in the saga dedicated to the supernatural murderer Freddy Krueger who here returns to be directed by his creator, Wes Craven, in a black fairy tale with a meta-cinematic flavor.

Interview with the vampire USA / 1994 / Horror, Fantasy / 122 min. Directed by Neil Jordan With Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater, Stephen Rea, Thandiwe Newton, Domiziana Giordano, Sara Stockbridge, Indra Ové Written by Anne Rice, Anne Rice

Nightmare – New nightmare USA / 1994 / Horror, Fantasy / 112 min. Directed by Wes Craven Starring Heather Langenkamp, ​​Robert Englund, Miko Hughes, Wes Craven, David Newsom, Tracy Middendorf, John Saxon, JF Davis, Matt Winston, Rob LaBelle Written by Wes Craven, Wes Craven

To conclude the cycle, a double appointment that has as a common element the actor Westley Snipes, icon of the 90s: the prime time will see the thriller by Tony Scott The Fan – The myth in which the actor, in the role of a baseball champion, duets with Robert De Niro, a sports fan who turns his passion into obsession by becoming a dangerous stalker.

In the late evening the actor’s directorial debut Mario Van Peebles New Jack City, a metropolitan noir that tells the spread of crack in New York through feuds between criminal gangs for the control of drug dealing in the Big Apple. A small case that marked the revival of the urban gangster film in an African-American key.

The Fan – The myth USA / 1996 / Thriller, Action / 115 min. Directed by Tony Scott Starring Robert De Niro, Wesley Snipes, Ellen Barkin, John Leguizamo, Benicio del Toro, Patti D’Arbanville, Chris Mulkey, Andrew J. Ferchland, Brandon Hammond, Charles Hallahan Written by Phoef Sutton, Peter Abrahams