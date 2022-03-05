A federal Grand Jury indicts 20 members of a drug trafficking organization in Vega Alta

“Bad Tripleta” is the striking name of an operation of almost two years by the federal authorities that culminated in the indictment of 20 people who are presumed to be members of an organization that was dedicated to drug trafficking in various parts of Vega Alta.

The director in Puerto Rico of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Joseph González, indicated that the title of the operation responds to one of the early discoveries they made about the gang’s drug sales.

“The intelligence that existed at the beginning of the case, (indicated that) at one of the residential areas you could go and ask for a ‘combo,'” González said.

“What it meant was a package that had a seal, like a sandwich or a hamburger, but inside the package there were three different narcotics: heroin, fentanyl and tramadol. That’s why we gave it the name Tripleta Mala’”, added the official.

For his part, the head of the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, pointed out that the organization began operating in 2018 and carried out its illegal sales between the Las Violetas and El Batey residential areas, as well as the Sabana Hoyos neighborhood and other areas. of Vega Alta.

Of the total of 20 defendants, four were already in the custody of the authorities.

Meanwhile, an FBI and Police operation this morning achieved the arrest of eight of the defendants in Puerto Rico, while one was arrested in New Jersey and another in Florida.

The FBI reported that until today afternoon there were still fugitives John Morales Rodríguez, alias “Gordo”, William Rodríguez Reyes, alias “Willy”; Ismael Figueroa Maldonado, alias “Capo”; and Michael Nieves Lacend, alias “Pinto”.

The FBI identified the fugitives in the case as John Morales Rodríguez (top left), William Rodríguez Reyes (top right), Ismael Figueroa Maldonado (bottom left), and Michael Nieves Lacend (bottom right). (Supplied)

For his part, Muldrow added that some alleged members of the organization were singers and participated in a musical group called “The Pirates”.

“They made graffiti alluding to the musical group near the drug points belonging to this organization,” Muldrow said.

Likewise, the official highlighted that some of the defendants tattooed the letters “LSR”, to symbolize “Loyalty Without Rank”.

At a press conference, Muldrow also stressed that “as part of the conspiracy, the members of the drug gang established drug points that they moved within different areas of the residential areas to avoid being detected by the Police.”

“They also used various types of barriers, fences, dogs, barbed wire and other techniques to avoid detection,” he added.

The prosecutor also pointed out that the defendants “usually possessed, carried, brandished and used firearms to protect themselves,” in addition to stealing cars to commit their crimes.

“Eight of the defendants face a charge of possession of firearms during the commission of a drug crime,” said Muldrow, who also noted that all of the defendants face a $6.5 million forfeiture allegation.

“They used force, violence and intimidation to maintain control of the areas in which they operated,” Muldrow added. “They often kidnapped and assaulted rival drug traffickers as well as members of their own organization to intimidate and maintain control of the drug trade.”

Although he did not rule out that the gang is responsible for murders, the prosecutor said that “I will not comment on possible charges that may come” and added that “they are armed for a reason.”

The federal Grand Jury indicted them for trafficking crack, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Percocet and Xanax.

“This organization based in Vega Alta was involved in the transfer of drugs from the Dominican Republic,” González said.

The defendants face a minimum of 10 years in prison or life in prison, Muldrow reported.

The electronic file of the Federal Court indicates that on February 10, Pagán Rodríguez was arrested during a raid by the Special Arrests Division of the Arecibo region of the Police on a property in Cerro Gordo, Vega Alta.

Inside a vehicle, officers seized from Pagán Rodríguez a loaded Glock 19 pistol, an extended magazine with ammunition for the same firearm, $32,310 in cash in a bundle, and a dozen car keys, according to an affidavit submitted. by the FBI on February 11.

Accepting to be questioned, Pagán Rodríguez indicated that he had previously been convicted in federal court, so he knew that “he was in more trouble because of the weapon.” In 1999 he was sentenced to serve almost four years in prison for selling narcotics.

According to the federal complaint, Pagán Rodríguez said that he did not have a license for the gun and that he “bought the gun approximately three weeks earlier in Vega Baja because ‘the streets are hot’ in Vega Alta, Vega Baja and Dorado, and that the bought for protection.”

Appearing for his initial hearing at that time, federal magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé ordered that he be placed under house arrest. On February 25, she set bail for him at $50,000, of which she would have to pay $40,000 in cash in ten days. The file does not indicate that he paid it before he was re-arrested in today’s raid.