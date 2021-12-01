World

A federal judge blocked United States President Joe Biden’s provision on the vaccination requirement for health care workers

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

On Tuesday, a Louisiana federal judge issued a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking a provision by US President Joe Biden’s administration that starting next week would make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for millions of healthcare workers. .

The obligation had been decided by the Biden administration and issued in early November through the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), a government agency linked to the Department of Health: according to the judge, who is called Terry A. Doughty and who was appointed by former US president Donald Trump, the fact that it is a government agency and not Congress that issues the obligation is unconstitutional, and even in this case, doubts remain about the constitutionality of making vaccines mandatory.

The Louisiana federal judge’s decision comes on top of another preliminary injunction, issued Monday by a Missouri federal judge and covering 10 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The Biden administration could appeal against blocking the rule.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

From bullfighting to gender, the illusion of being able to sterilize everything

3 weeks ago

A study reviews the first case of Covid: “She was a seller at the Wuhan market”. New hypotheses on the origins of the virus

2 weeks ago

Medjugorje, message of the Queen of Peace: “Pray and you will see them”

November 1, 2021

He kills his pregnant friend, then practices a caesarean with a cutter to keep the fetus: sentenced 27 years old

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button