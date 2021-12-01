A federal judge blocked United States President Joe Biden’s provision on the vaccination requirement for health care workers

On Tuesday, a Louisiana federal judge issued a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking a provision by US President Joe Biden’s administration that starting next week would make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for millions of healthcare workers. .

The obligation had been decided by the Biden administration and issued in early November through the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), a government agency linked to the Department of Health: according to the judge, who is called Terry A. Doughty and who was appointed by former US president Donald Trump, the fact that it is a government agency and not Congress that issues the obligation is unconstitutional, and even in this case, doubts remain about the constitutionality of making vaccines mandatory.

The Louisiana federal judge’s decision comes on top of another preliminary injunction, issued Monday by a Missouri federal judge and covering 10 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The Biden administration could appeal against blocking the rule.