A federal judge granted the suspension of the extradition order of Ovidio Guzmán López to the US

A federal judge granted Ovidio Guzmán López, alias The mousea flat suspension against the process of extradition to the United States after the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in the town of Jesús María, Sinaloa as a result of an operation orchestrated by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) on Thursday, January 5.

After his arrest, the leader of the Pacific Cartel was transferred by air to the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) in the Mexican capital, for which His legal defenders presented before an amparo district in criminal matters in Mexico City two briefs to prevent The mouse was made available to the United States Government.

According to information released by Zeta Newspaperthe first demand for guarantees presented by the lawyers of Ovidio Guzmán López claims a possible “solitary confinement, deportation, expulsion, extradition and its execution”.

About, a federal judge decreed the ex officio suspension against solitary confinement so that under the legal and institutional provisions the son of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel is allowed to communicate with his relatives and meet with his legal defenders.

Regarding the extradition, the federal judge -whose identity was not revealed- also granted the ex officio suspension regarding the consistent acts so that Ovidio Guzmán López is not brought before the United States justice system and “the complainant remains in the place where he is at the disposal of this court, only in relation to his personal freedom and not be delivered to the Government of the United States of America, or to any other State”.

The second amparo lawsuit promoted by the legal defenders of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was filed against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other authorities, the act being claimed physical or psychological torture that could be exercised against your client.

For said document, the same federal judge decreed the ex officio suspension to immediately cease the execution of such acts.

On April 2, 2018, the Federal Court in the District of Columbia ruled an arrest warrant against Ovidio Guzmán López on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana to the United States.

Although his recapture in Mexico could be considered key to the extradition of the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to the United States, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, explained this Friday morning that Said decision is not political but a process that can only be determined by the judge in the case.

The foreign minister explained that Ovidio Guzmán López will be brought before a judge, while The Extradition Law sets deadlines for the presentation of evidence against the detaineewhich will take four to six weeks from today.

For his part, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out during his traditional morning conference that the Government headed by Joe Biden in the United States had interfered in the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López. The Tabasco president even assured that there was autonomy in the military actions orchestrated by both the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard for the arrest of the son of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Executive leader added that said security units have an instruction not to allow impunity in the country, in addition to denied that his administration maintains ties to organized crime as has been pointed out many times.

