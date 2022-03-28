A federal judge in California indicates that Trump “more possibly than not” committed crimes related to the assault on the Capitol | Univision News Politics

A federal judge on Monday ordered attorney John Eastman, who advised former President Donald Trump on his strategy to try to overturn the election results he lost to Joe Biden, to turn over more than 100 emails to the congressional panel investigating the insurrection. from January 6, 2021.
“Based on the evidence, the court finds that it is more likely that President Trump and Dr. Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Judge David Carter of the Federal District ruled. Central California.
“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Judge Carter wrote in his ruling. “Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to usher in democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the Vice President to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election.”
“President Trump and Dr. Eastman justified the plan with accusations of voter fraud, but President Trump probably knew that the rationale was baseless and therefore the entire plan was illegal,” the judge ruled.
Why Congress Wants Eastman’s Communications
Eastman is a central figure in the committee’s investigation, having written two legal memos arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to unilaterally reject electoral votes or delay their counting, which could have opened the door for state legislatures to led by Republicans voted for Trump even though more voters voted for Joe Biden.
In the end, Pence ignored the advice and was roundly denounced by legal experts when it was made public last year.
Eastman filed a lawsuit against the Select Committee to block the delivery of the documents in his possession that the congressmen demanded. According to him, those communications were covered by the attorney-client privilege.
The committee argued that under the legal theory known as the crime and fraud exception, that the privilege did not cover information transmitted from a client to an attorney if it was part of furthering or concealing a crime.
The Justice Department is conducting an investigation into the Capitol assault but has given no public indication that it is considering pursuing a criminal case against Trump.