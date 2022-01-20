A female CEO? No thank you. In Italy they are only 3% – Corriere.it

Ewob – the association European women on boards of which Valore D belongs to Italy – also presented the Gender diversity index, an index that measures the ability of companies to truly offer equal opportunities to men and women. 668 listed companies from 19 European countries, 33 of which Italian, were analyzed. The index ranges from 0 to 1. One when maximum equity, zero when minimum. In the table above, here is how the Italian companies taken into consideration have positioned themselves. On the podium Unicredit, Reply and Fineco bank on an equal footing with A2A.
For those who want to see the situation at a glance, both good news and bad news can be identified. The good one that, due to the presence of women on the boards, Italy as a whole remains at the top of the ranking and is in sixth place. Although unfortunately it does not improve compared to last year. Norway, France and the United Kingdom are the countries closest to gender equality with a GDI of around 0.7, followed by Finland and Sweden. Greece ranks at the lowest level, followed by Poland and Switzerland. In Italy, as if the law on quotas had already shown all its positive effects, we cannot go further. The bad news is that female managing directors, the role that most represents the exercise of power within the company, are only 3% in Italy. They have decreased compared to last year (when they were at 4%) and in any case as regards this important indicator we are positioned at the bottom of the ranking of EU countries. Companies do the “homework” that the Gulf-Moscow law requires, but they don’t go further. And when it comes to deciding who’s really boss, they prefer a man.
Even if positioned in the upper part of the ranking for GDI, in Italy there is still a theme of female representation – observes the president of Valore D Paola Mascaro -. The figure of 3% of women at the top of companies is worrying and shows that we are very far from equality and that there is still a lot of work to be done to change the corporate culture. The EWOB study shows that companies led by a CEO have twice as many women in top positions than the average of other companies. It is therefore necessary to accelerate – concludes Mascaro – to promote the development of inclusive leadership and create a pipeline of female talents.