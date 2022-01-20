A female CEO? No thank you. In Italy they are only 3% – Corriere.it

Ewob – the association European women on boards of which Valore D belongs to Italy – also presented the Gender diversity index, an index that measures the ability of companies to truly offer equal opportunities to men and women. 668 listed companies from 19 European countries, 33 of which Italian, were analyzed. The index ranges from 0 to 1. One when maximum equity, zero when minimum. In the table above, here is how the Italian companies taken into consideration have positioned themselves. On the podium Unicredit, Reply and Fineco bank on an equal footing with A2A.

For those who want to see the situation at a glance, both good news and bad news can be identified. The good one that, due to the presence of women on the boards, Italy as a whole remains at the top of the ranking and is in sixth place. Although unfortunately it does not improve compared to last year. Norway, France and the United Kingdom are the countries closest to gender equality with a GDI of around 0.7, followed by Finland and Sweden. Greece ranks at the lowest level, followed by Poland and Switzerland. In Italy, as if the law on quotas had already shown all its positive effects, we cannot go further. The bad news is that female managing directors, the role that most represents the exercise of power within the company, are only 3% in Italy. They have decreased compared to last year (when they were at 4%) and in any case as regards this important indicator we are positioned at the bottom of the ranking of EU countries. Companies do the “homework” that the Gulf-Moscow law requires, but they don’t go further. And when it comes to deciding who’s really boss, they prefer a man.