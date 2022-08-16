A femicide in Santiago: A 39-year-old woman attacked by her ex-partner at her workplace

A man killed his ex-partner in the lady’s workplace, in the Santa Rosa 3 sector of Cienfuegos, in the Municipal District of Santiago Oeste, in the city of Corazón.

Yuleidy Jiménez, 39 years old, was in a lottery bank workingthis noon, when his former partner, known as Dionisio or Pillín, arrived and took his life from several stab wounds.

Noel Mercado, a friend of the victim, explained that on several occasions the man had tried to kill her and that he constantly went to the workplace to attack her.

“Yuleidy was a good, hard-working girl who constantly shared with us in the neighborhood,” Mercado said.

The aggressor had several arrest warrants for assaulting Yuleidy Jiménez, who had four children.

ANOTHER FACT

Last Thursday another man took his life to a 29-year-old woman, in an event recorded in the community of Villa Liberación de La Otra Banda, located in the western part of Santiago.

The victim was identified as Yoely Aquino, who lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner, Darlin Paulino, despite the fact that she had a restraining order against the man.

According to preliminary reports, the crime was committed in front of Aquino’s daughters, with the incident occurring around the early hours of this day.