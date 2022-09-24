A feminist association documents “serious side effects” in medicine for trans children

The Congress of DeputiesThe new political course begins this September with several pending projects such as the TRANS Law, which was approved by the Council of Ministers on June 27.

The law is cutting edge defense of the rights of the LGTBI collectivebut it is not without controversy. And it is that it allows the hormone of gender change in minors without the prior analysis of a clinician (doctor or psychiatrist).

Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, pioneers in the implantation of hormonal therapies in minors, are already backing down in this aspect, which now adds a new alarm signal. Several scientific studies have begun to denounce the detrimental health effects of this type of drug.

According to a report prepared by lesbia uniteda lesbian organization based in the United States, drugs that block the development of puberty in children with gender dysphoria negatively affect their physiognomies.

Specifically, they affect problems linked “to the skeleton, the cardiovascular system, the thyroid, the brain, the genitals, the reproductive system, the digestive system, urinary tract, muscles, eyes and immune system“. In addition, “they can be detrimental to mental health and increase the risk of suicide.”

The conclusions have been drawn after collecting the analysis of 300 sources related to puberty blockers. Now the Alliance Against the Erasure of Women has translated it into Spanish, highlighting the significant risk of these drugs and their “harmful and potentially irreversible effects.”

The associations that defend the use of blockers in minors argue that it is about the young person with dysphoria not experiencing the process of seeing how their body evolves towards a gender with which they do not identify. During puberty is when the hormones have a greater presence and, for many of them, it is a trauma.

The problem, according to these peer-reviewed scientific studies, is that in many cases, children take blockers as if they were a pause button, which they are not.

FDA

According to case studies and clinical trials collected by Lesbians United, these drugs “negatively” affect minors. A loss of bone mineral density, an increased risk of osteoporosis, the possibility of a decrease in IQ and other threatening deficits are observed.

In addition, they are linked to increased risk of depression and suicidal thoughts and delayed sexual and reproductive development.

The study includes specific cases of drugs used to suppress puberty, such as agonists of GnRH (gonadotropin releasing hormone).

These types of blockers have been prescribed for adolescents diagnosed with gender dysphoria since 1998, but also for criminals undergoing chemical castration.

As of June 2022, the FDA (the agency that regulates medicines in the United States) has received more than 60,400 reports of adverse reactions to common GnRH agonists, including more than 7,900 deaths.

Many of the studies that the group uses in its report have had repercussions on drugs, so the groups that ask that reversals be done when puberty has been overcome take them for granted.

An example of this is the recommendation that the FDA issued in 2010, which required that all GnRH agonists be labeled with a warning of “increased risk of diabetes and certain cardiovascular diseases”.

The same goes for its possible effects related to sleep problems. The FDA’s 2017 report on Lupron (the name of one of these blockers) found a 7% incidence of insomnia and other sleep disturbances in clinical trials.

Such are its repercussions that, since June 2022, GnRH agonists (the aforementioned hormone blockers) are not approved by the FDA as a treatment for any mental illness.

