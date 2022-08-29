A few days after the premiere of the live-action of Pinocchio, HBO Max launches its own version

Disney has accustomed us to the idea of ​​seeing its old classics now with human actors and state-of-the-art special effects, as has been the case with Alice in Wonderland (2010), Cruella (2021), and more recently Pinocchio. , which will arrive exclusively on Disney Plus on September 8, 2022; occasion that HBO Max has taken the opportunity to incorporate Matteo Garrone’s version into its catalog.

This adaptation, which is darker than the 1940 version, is basically the same thing: a wooden doll who wishes to be a flesh and blood child. The film is directed by Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah) and stars Roberto Benigni, protagonist of one of the most beloved war movies in cinema history: Life is Beautiful (1997).

Is Pinocchio a bad movie?

This is quite a debatable point, since while the critics have given it 84% approval, the audience has only given it 40%. The reasons can be many, but it is definitely interesting that the story is handled as realistic as possible in different segments of the plot without losing the fantasy that the story demands by nature.

In this regard, multiple critics have praised the fantastic work that the makeup and wardrobe teams have done in the film, since they are what gives shape to “a beautiful and skilfully crafted piece” as mentioned by John Bleasdale of Sight and Sound; although it is also emphasized that the film is much more than its visual section.

However, that realism is what leads to it being described as ‘dark’, and at times the design of Pinocchio It can remind us of Brahms in the movie El Niño (2016), which stars Lauren Cohan and is also available on HBO Max.

The golden age of Pinocchio

As you will read, this adaptation has a large number of followers who applaud its audacity in going against what Disney has done over the years, where the most recurring word when talking about it is “beautiful”. Precisely, this was what led him to have two nominations at the Oscars 2021 in the categories of Best Costume and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Although it is almost a fact that the new version of Disney will not get nominations as it is a streaming premiere, it is interesting that it faces several opponents that show the same story, since it must be remembered that Netflix will premiere the version of the acclaimed director in December 2022 Guillermo del Toro, being the only version filmed in stop-motion.

Only a few months separate us from the final verdict, where we will know which streaming service hosts the best version of this children’s classic. @worldwide