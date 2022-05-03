A few days after turning 51, Adamari López boasts a great body with a spectacular bikini

Defying the passage of time is possible and if not, let them tell Adamari Lopezwho days after turning 51 is fitter than ever and boasting a great body from a magazine.

The birthday of the Puerto Rican presenter is next May 18. But while it is time to celebrate her new age as she deserves, she continues to entertain her millions of Instagram followers with new videos and also with some other image with which she proves to be like good wine. The more time passes, the better she gets.

It was for Children’s Day that the Puerto Rican shared a photo where she appears in a swimsuit with her daughter Alaiaa snapshot that has stood out for the great body that the proud mother boasts.

Posing in a coral-colored bikini, Ada reveals her worked and slim body, which she has achieved through training and eating a healthy diet.

Of course, seeing Adamari López’s great body, we have no doubt that age is just a number, because she is spectacular.

“Today is #Children’s Day in Colombia and in my beautiful and beloved Mexico! From here I celebrate everyone with my beloved @alaia, doing what we like the most, enjoying time together,” commented Toni Costa’s ex with the image.

Quickly, comments began to flood the post. “Precious”, “Beautiful”, “Pretty, you are the best example to heal after a relationship. I applaud you for being brave, for loving you” or “Beautiful”, are some of the messages that they left her.

The host of “Hoy Día” is going through a great moment on a personal and professional level. “Ready to continue making firm decisions in my life,” she commented along with some snapshots of a photo session wearing designs by Gustavo Arango.

