According to Oscar Wilde “health is the first duty of life” and it is important to take care of it. Learning to listen to the signals that our body sends us when something starts not working as it should is the first step to be well.

How many people have not experienced a feeling of irritability or a bad mood at least once? It will surely have happened to everyone.

It is physiological to go through periods of fatigue.

This can happen, for example, when work or sport force us to put too much effort into the mind and body, or when some things worry us more than others and do not make us sleep.

In fact, sleep deprivation, especially if prolonged over time, is the cause of many ailments including irritability, memory loss, loss of concentration and stress. In addition to reduced performance at work and in the study.

And it is precisely when the first alarm bells appear that the situation must be taken in hand before it is too late. Perhaps turning to experienced professionals for advice.

In short, we absolutely must not ignore these signals.

Conversely, if we do not listen to them, we could risk triggering a real chain reaction, with far more serious consequences than a banal period of fatigue.

Having made this brief but necessary premise, today we will talk about a natural product that can help us in some cases.

Natural medicine

Let’s start with the concept of natural medicine. What is natural medicine? Natural medicine can prove to be the right solution when there are no particular pathologies.

This medicine, in fact, unlike the official one, relies on the elements of nature such as plants or minerals and can prove to be really precious for the body.

A few drops at home or in the office are enough to immediately combat stress and fatigue, improve concentration and restore good mood

To combat transient fatigue perhaps due to a period of intense study or work, it is possible to use aromatherapy and in particular an essence with multiple properties and qualities.

The RIZA Institute of Psychosomatic Medicine, a research and study center, in fact recommends rosemary essential oil to combat chronic fatigue.

Studies have shown that rosemary essence, even if only smelled, could even help people fight bad mood.

Therefore, just a few drops at home or in the office are enough to immediately combat stress and fatigue, improve concentration and restore a good mood.

In a room diffuser you need to add from 2 to 10 drops and that’s it.

It could be the right occasion to proceed to the discovery of rosemary both for its benefits and its contraindications.

In fact, if the aromatic herb of rosemary is used for some herbal tea or infusion, it is absolutely not recommended during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Just as it is not recommended in subjects suffering from epilepsy or in allergic subjects and in children. Nor is it recommended to use essential oil, undiluted, directly on the skin.

Therefore, before any use, it is always advisable to contact your doctor.