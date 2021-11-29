a few hours to make a dream come true

The Black Friday is running out, indeed, it is already over and there are a few hours left even at the end of Cyber ​​Monday. A few hours during which it is possible make a dream come true spending much less: we are talking about the LG OLED 4K Smart TV of the C1 series from 65 inches, which is currently heavily discounted on Amazon, while still very expensive on LG’s official website.









To be precise, let’s talk about the model LG OLED65C14LB, which in April 2021 replaced in the LG range the model of the same size of the previous CX series of 2020. A television of very high quality, extremely refined in design, from practically perfect video quality. Remember, in fact, that LG’s C1 series is only very slightly inferior to the G1, that is, the top of the range. Clearly this is a very expensive model, impossible to deny, but with ideal characteristics for those who are passionate about cinema and TV series and are looking for a high-level Smart TV, able to show the contents at a much higher quality offered by most of the competition. LG is among the leader in the OLED market, and the OLED65C14LB Smart TV tells us why.

LG OLED65C14LB Smart TV: Technical Features

LG OLED65C14LB is a TV from 65 inches with panel OLED, at resolution 4K and with refresh rate from 120 Hz (compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, much to the delight of gamers).

We owe much of the very high image quality, in addition to the OLED technology which is notoriously the best in terms of reproduction of colors (and of blacks: absolute), also to the processor Alpha9 Gen 4 which processes the image optimization algorithms and takes care of upscaling, that is, the reproduction of non-4K content (most of it, still today).

LG OLED65C14LB is compatible with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR, HDR10 Pro, HLG and Dolby Atmos. It is also compatible with HEVC, VP9 and AV1 codecs, so there are no problems neither for second generation digital terrestrial nor for the next evolutions of Netflix and other streaming platforms.

The audio section is also discreet, which is usually a big weakness of modern smart TVs: on LG OLED65C14LB we find a system 2.2 channels of 40 watts, which won’t make us want to buy a soundbar every time we see a movie. Excellent endowment of connections, with 4 HDMI ports (all 2.1), 3 USB, one optical digital output, one for headphones. The inevitable WiFi and Bluetooth complete the connections department.

For what concern operating system for the smart part, finally, as on all modern LGs, we also find on this 4K OLED Smart TV webOS, version 6.0. It is a proprietary operating system of the Korean giant, but no streaming app is missing. The TV is also compatible with both Amazon Alexa that with Google Assistant and can be controlled by voice, as well as with the excellent remote control.

LG OLED65C14LB Smart TV: the Cyber ​​Monday offer

The LG OLED65C14LB Smart TV is therefore one of the best on the market, in a decidedly generous diagonal like the 65-inch one. The list price is consistent with the quality of the panel, the integrated functions and the name (and warranty) of LG: 3,199 euros.

Don’t run away after reading the price, there are Good news. For some time now, the price on the road (i.e. on Amazon) of this excellent LG Smart TV has dropped by quite a bit: first to € 2,999, then to € 2,299, then again to € 1,999 and, now, for the Cyber ​​Monday LG OLED65C14LB costs 1,799 euros.

LG 65-inch Smart TV – C1 Series – Model 2021

It is a product sold and shipped by Amazon, which on the official website of LG at the moment still costs 2,599 euros and which in a few hours will return at a much higher price with the end of Cyber ​​Monday.