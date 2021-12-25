A few ingredients that are easy to find at home are enough for a wellness herbal tea against seasonal colds

When you are cold, drinking the right herbal tea can also be very useful. A good hot drink, prepared with specific ingredients, could help not only decongest but also speed up the healing process.

In addition, a drink of this type could also increase the immune system, thus bringing a kind of natural shield against the cold of winter.

What we will present today is above all very tasty: all those who taste it are crazy about it. It is not difficult to prepare, it is cheap and it will surprise you to know that very few ingredients that are easy to find at home are enough for a wellness herbal tea against the cold of the season.

First, let’s see the ingredients for two people. You need 600 ml of water, two generous spoons of wild rose berries, a finger of grated ginger, three nice slices of organic lemon, that is, not treated with pesticides. The procedure is very simple.

A few simple steps

First we need to boil the water.

Meanwhile, we arrange the ingredients in a glass or ceramic teapot. The boiling water must be poured directly on the ingredients, then everything must be covered to prevent the beneficial substances from being dispersed into the environment. It should be left to infuse for at least 15 minutes.

At this point the water, with the ingredients inside, will have become a bright, dense red. It will be very fragrant. It is almost ready to be drunk: it must first be filtered with a colander. But what are the benefits of this drink?

If drunk three times a day, thanks to its high fluidifying, anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving power, the herbal tea could help relax the nervous system often put to the test by seasonal ailments such as colds.

Rosehip berries and ginger are the main ingredients that give this drink its beneficial properties.

Berries, in particular, are a gold mine. They contain high quantities of vitamin C, are rich in antioxidant flavonoids, can be a natural antidiarrheal and therefore useful in helping to prevent intestinal ailments. Rich in fiber, they would support the bacterial flora and also have a diuretic power: they can help eliminate waste present in the body.

Ginger, on the other hand, may have a great ability to dissolve mucus, counteract sore throats and open the airways. Its strong flavor and the typical “itch” are a sign of its antibacterial and disinfectant action. In addition, it would be a powerful natural digestive and protect the mucous membranes of the nose, throat and upper respiratory tract.