“A few minutes before the match against Switzerland …”. Disaster escaped by all – Libero Quotidiano
It could not fail to be dedicated to the flop of the national team Roberto Mancini the rubric of Strip the news Swipe the banner. In the aftermath of the sad 0-0 in Belfast againstnorthern Ireland, who sentenced the Azzurri to the risky play-offs in March to reach the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the historical correspondent of the satirical news channel of Canale 5 founded and directed by Antonio Ricci claims to have understood whose fault it is. It all goes back to Friday evening, when Italy impacted 1-1 at the Olimpico with Swiss, paving the way to first place in the group for the Swiss (who then overwhelmed Bulgaria 4-0 in the last 90 minutes).
Mancini’s gufata: watch the video on Striscia la Notizia
“That it was not the evening was understood by the ‘breath’ of Mr. Mancini during a commercial broadcast before the match”, anticipates Militello. The coach sniffs a truffle in the woods and assures: “I hear scent of victory, here we are. “And immediately afterwards the images of the disconsolate coach at the final whistle flow. A very unfortunate evening for RAI on television. Paola Ferrari who thanks the viewers in his own way: “Thanks to all of us for following us”. As if to say, it is Militello’s caustic joke, “nobody saw them!”. And a few minutes before, the commentator’s slip Alberto Remedy announcing the decisive match “in Belfast against Northern Italy”. Perhaps.