Mens sana in corpore sano as our ancient fathers said is a great truth. Feeling good in your body also makes us in a good mood, making us feel even younger. For this reason, following a healthy and varied diet and an active lifestyle can help to counteract the risk factors of numerous diseases. As the years progress, in fact, we are more prone to the onset of various disorders which, in addition to affecting the body, can affect the mind. The physical decline of our organism unfortunately also affects the brain. In fact, it begins to struggle to concentrate, to remember appointments or to learn new concepts. The brain gradually becomes less reactive. This is why it is essential to train him, subjecting him to continuous stimuli.

For example, reading, doing crosswords, hanging out with people, traveling, going to the cinema and theater, learning a new language, walking. Likewise, it is important to feed him healthy foods, cutting down on fatty and sugary foods, smoking and alcohol. In fact, the consumption of vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, in short, cruciferous vegetables, could strengthen the memory, thanks to the sulforaphane contained in them. In fact, this compound is characterized by anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-apoptitic properties and could be used to combat neurodegenerative diseases.

A few teaspoons of this spice could be enough for an always active brain, which would also reduce bad cholesterol and the damage of aging

But in addition to these foods, some spices could also be very important for the health of the body and mind. In traditional medicine, many spices were used to heal numerous diseases. A few teaspoons of this spice may be enough to bring incredible benefits on health and the damage of aging. In modern medicine, the nutrients and potential benefits of this spice constitute a new field to be explored for their positive impact on health. It is curcumin, the yellow compound extracted from the Curcuma longa species, used in Ayurvedic medicine for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and cardioprotective properties.

As well as hepato-protective, antineoplastic and antirheumatic. Recently, studies have focused on its application against aging and age-associated diseases. Oxidative stress is one of the main causes of aging and consequent diseases. It has been found that curcumin, by acting on different proteins, could be able to counteract both oxidative stress and inflammation.

It would appear that curcumin in the brain is able to modulate inflammation induced by microglia. Finally, it is a good source of fiber which also helps reduce cholesterol and control blood sugar. Therefore, for an always active brain and to avoid the damage of aging, we could use it to enrich our dishes. Furthermore, to increase its bioavailability, just grind some black pepper or consume it together with extra virgin olive oil. In fact, both piperine and extra virgin olive oil amplify the activity of curcumin and increase its absorption.

Deepening

Even without giving up bread and pasta, you can counteract high blood sugar with this flour that would keep diabetes at bay