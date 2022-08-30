A few words from Zoe Saldaña makes us believe that ‘Avatar 2’ is going to hit the mark

Thirteen years. It is the time that has passed since Avatar wrote a special chapter in the history of cinema. Your manager, james cameronhas been developing no less than four sequels since then and, after different delays, the first will hit the billboard at Christmas this year.

And while there are those who might think that there is a possibility that Cameron has lost momentum as so much time has passed since the success experienced in 2009, a few words from Zoe Saldaña makes us believe that a new phenomenon could be just around the corner.

Zoe Saldana at the world premiere of The Adam Project at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

The actress of Dominican descent once again gets into the skin of Neytiri, the Na’vi heroine and resident of Pandora, who starred in the first film alongside Sam Worthington. And with Avatar 2 in post-production process to hit theaters in December, he had the opportunity to see part of the work that will hit theaters. And according to his experience, we are facing what could be a feast for the spectators.

“It’s definitely a jump from the first ‘Avatar’, so you have to prepare. It’s going to be an adventure they won’t forget.” said in statements to the journalist Kevin McCarthy during the promotion of the adam project from Netflix.

“My throat closes up just talking about it.” added. “I got to see about 20 minutes of the second installment, just before the end of the year, and I was speechless. She moved me to tears.”

At the moment, little is known about the aftermath of the great phenomenon of the first decade of the 21st century. In general, we know that Cameron has been fully dedicated to expanding the Pandora universe, challenging current technologies to continue innovating as usual. And in the case of Avatar 2, It is known that the story will once again focus on the protagonist couple and their new family, exploring the aquatic terrain of the planet. To do this, the director turned to advanced motion capture technologies, forcing his actors to train and learn to hold their breath underwater long enough. Without going any further, Kate Winslet managed to hold her for 8 minutes in her sequences filmed in a water tank.

“Jim was finally able to overcome the challenge, the whole thing about how you can’t mimic water, virtually, through motion capture.Saldana added. “It was a challenge he took on himself, and it took him years, and he did it. He is powerful, he is compelling”.

Without a doubt, reading the words of Zoe Saldana they manage to remove the memory of the phenomenon, spreading an enthusiasm that more than one would probably believe was already extinguished. And it is that after 13 years, and with superhero movies leading the global box office, Avatar can repeat the feat seems like a task probably difficult to achieve. Not only because of the passage of time and new consumer trends, but also because other phenomena have taken their place and because the constant delays will probably dissipate the initial expectation.

And it is that the sequel to Avatar has gone through no less than eight delays since its development was announced in 2010. First, it was going to train in 2014, passing the date several times before the arduous and expensive task that Cameron had in front of him, even for the pandemic, definitively planting itself on the calendar for December 16, 2022 in the US (in other countries, such as Spain, the date has not yet been confirmed). Three more sequels will follow, scheduled for December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

The challenge ahead is enormous. It not only needs to break the time barrier and regain global interest, but also make enough of a difference to revive the desire and expectations for the other three installments. However, reading Zoe tells us something that Cameron is likely to blow our minds again. After all, the movie buff is a very powerful weapon and if Jurassic or Jumanji could come back with a bang, the great phenomenon of Pandora could have the cards to achieve it.

