“A fictional version of myself”: The scammer who deceived the elite of New York criticizes the new Netflix series based on her story

While in jail, Anna Sorókina says that there are things that will not be seen in ‘Inventing Anna’.

Anna Sorókina, the Russian-born German swindler who deceived New York high society in order to finance her lavish lifestyle, criticized the new Netflix series based on her story ‘Inventing Anna’ (‘Who is Anna?’ in Spain).

Also known as Anna Delvey, the fake German heiress currently in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, said in an interview with Insider that she doesn’t “look like I’m going to watch” the series. in the short term. “Even if she could pull a few strings and make it happen, nothing to see a fictional version of myself In this scenario of a criminal asylum, it seems attractive to me,” he added.

His position, beyond discontent with the miniseries, is based on his dissatisfaction with his current situation. “For a long time, I had hoped that by the time ‘Inventing Anna’ came out, I would have moved on with my life. I imagined that the show would be a kind of conclusion that summed up and closed a long chapter that had come to an end,” he said. he.

Despite her curiosity to see the interpretation of all the material collected for almost four years for her character, Anna says that she can’t help but feel like “an afterthought” and highlights that there are things that will not be seen in the programfrom his newly acquired habit of biting “the skin around his nails” until it bled, or the lack of privacy in jail and even “medical isolation” when he contracted covid-19.

On the other hand, Rachael Williams, exam and victim of the scammer, also criticized the production of Netflix considering it a celebration “to a sociopathic and narcissistic criminal“, designed to create “empathy for a character who lacks it”.

Williams was a journalist for Vanity Fair magazine when he met Sorókina, and in an interview with her, he denounced the show for “making up” for his crimes. Furthermore, she rejected the portrayal of her as a person, “a born follower whose blind adoration of Anna almost destroyed her work, her reputation, and her life.” “Saying that a woman is someone else’s creation goes against a feminist narrative,” she said as she questioned the veracity of several facts, without going into detail.