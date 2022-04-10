A fighter made a fool of himself by getting into the ring at the start of the card

In the first fight on the undercard that Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe headlined at the Alamodome in San Antonio, a boxer made a fool of himself as he entered the ring.

Of course all eyes were going to fall on Ryan Garcia’s return to the ring, facing Emmanuel Tagoe. And perhaps that is why for many a curious scene that was experienced in the first fight on the billboard that Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN presented at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Also making his return after a long inactivity, since he had not fought since March 2020, he was called to the ring Dagoberto Aguerowho had a very tough save against the Armenian azat hovhannisyan. The Dominican came out on stage with a pure smile and walked towards the ring greeting the fans. He started to make an entrance to the ring to the applause, but failed.

Aguero wanted to jump over the ropes doing a flip and roll, but the calculations failed him and his legs ended up getting entangled in the string, so fell backwards onto the canvas. When she got up, her smile remained unchanged, as if nothing had happened. Unfortunately for him, just when the fight was about to begin, the scene was repeated on the Alamodome’s screens, causing some taunts that made him uncomfortable.

What had started as a black night for the Dominican ended worse. And it is that after surviving in the first round with good feints to avoid Hovhannisyan’s power shots, for some strange reason he changed his strategy in the second and wanted to exchange blow for blow. It wasn’t business, well the Armenian sent him to the canvas twice before the referee decided that it had been enough punishment for Agüero and make the decision to stop the fight.

Marlen Esparza unified world titles

Also as part of the billboard starring Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Marlene Esparza She had to work a lot to prevail over the always tough Naoko Fujioka, the only fighter in the history of Japanese boxing to be world champion in five different weight divisions. Esparza dominated the action despite having some shocks and was rewarded with a unanimous decision victory, which allowed him to unify world titles in the flyweight division.