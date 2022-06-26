Entertainment

A Filipina won the Miss Universe Trans, the Venezuelan Sofía Salomón among the six finalists

Fuschia Anne Ravena of the Philippines poses after being crowned the winner of the Miss International Queen 2022 competition alongside 1st runner-up Jasmine Jimenez of Colombia and 2nd runner-up Aela Chanel of France in Pattaya on June 25, 2022 Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP

The Venezuelan model Sophia Solomon finished among the final six Miss International Queenheld in Pattaya, Thailand, a contest that is also called the Miss Trans Universe. Fuschia Anne Ravenathe representative from the Philippines, was the winner.

Before the coronation, Ravenna said on Instagram that she is proud to be “a boy who lived to be queen.”

Ravenna beat 23 candidates, including the Venezuelan. She is the third Filipina to win the so-called Miss Universe Trans.

The winner indicated that she would use the visibility provided by the contest to address misconceptions about transgender women and encourage respect for the difference of people, she said. DailyGuardian.

Solomon aspired to the second crown for Venezuela. Isabella Santiago had previously achieved it in 2014.

Miss International Queen
Transgender contestant Sofía Salomón, from Venezuela, participates in the Miss International Queen 2022 competition in Pattaya on June 25, 2022. Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP
Miss International Queen
Fuschia transgender beauty pageant contestant Anne Ravena from the Philippines is crowned the winner of the Miss International Queen 2022 competition in Pattaya on June 25, 2022. Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA/AFP
The participants of the Miss International Queen 2022 contest in Pattaya on June 25, 2022. Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP

