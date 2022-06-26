A Filipina won the Miss Universe Trans, the Venezuelan Sofía Salomón among the six finalists

The Venezuelan model Sophia Solomon finished among the final six Miss International Queenheld in Pattaya, Thailand, a contest that is also called the Miss Trans Universe. Fuschia Anne Ravenathe representative from the Philippines, was the winner.

Before the coronation, Ravenna said on Instagram that she is proud to be “a boy who lived to be queen.”

Ravenna beat 23 candidates, including the Venezuelan. She is the third Filipina to win the so-called Miss Universe Trans.

The winner indicated that she would use the visibility provided by the contest to address misconceptions about transgender women and encourage respect for the difference of people, she said. DailyGuardian.

Solomon aspired to the second crown for Venezuela. Isabella Santiago had previously achieved it in 2014.

CONGRATULATIONS, FUSCHIA! 👸🏳️‍⚧️ BREAKING: Philippines’ Fuschia Anne Ravena is crowned Miss International Queen 2022. | @seanrafio 📷 Fuschia Anne Ravena/Instagram pic.twitter.com/yrnjHQlIco — Daily Guardian (@dailyguardianph) June 25, 2022

