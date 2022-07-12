a film about the anarchy of the body

It has been accepted without much reluctance that crimes of the future (2022), the most recent film by Canadian David Cronenberg, only shares the title with its 1970 homonym, also written and directed by him. In interviews, the first to reject any other link is the filmmaker himself and the journalists, perhaps stunned by an artist who seems to produce only idolatry, obey him. However, a visit to his second feature film reveals a dependency that goes far beyond the title but, more importantly, suggests an important layer of significance in his new film.

The crimes of the future which premieres this July 14 it is set in a time to come, although we do not know exactly when. Most humans have lost the ability to feel pain or suffer from infection, and so a strange fever has spread: people take pleasure in mutilating themselves. This symptom of the accelerated evolution of the species finds its most radical pair in the appearance of new organs that the State, fearful of the course that nature is taking, wishes to control. In the mouth of a bureaucrat, the new body is “insurgent,” an anomaly that should not be called human. Saul (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Léa Seydoux) are artists in that context. He constantly grows these new viscera and she removes them in performances to later tattoo them. The accident of evolution acquires in the hands of both characters a meaning that will interest the police, the bureaucrats and the revolutionary father of a child who eats plastic.

In the 1970 film, the protagonist narrates portions of this plot: in his version of the future, a venereal disease gives a colleague new organs that are replaced by others with each removal. His body, he says, is a galaxy, and his organs, solar systems. There is also talk of evolution, although the protagonist seeks to combat it with massages that return the feet to fins and, to top it off, a subversive group interested in the body of a girl appears, similar to one we see in the recent crimes of the future. It is not worth delving further into the work of the young Cronenberg, nor wrongly concluding that his homonymous one is a repetition, but it is valid and significant to call the latter an appendix: from the body of one film another sprouted; from the imaginary of a debut filmmaker grew, like an entirely benign tumor, the consciousness of his old age. This is not a trivial detail but, perhaps, a Cronenberg statement, which we will get to later.

The world of crimes of the future —that of 2022— has been interpreted as a version of ours, especially after the reversal, a few weeks ago, of the trial Roe vs. Wadewhich in 1973 allowedor the decriminalization of abortion in the United States. Cronenberg seems to arrive at an opportune moment to denounce the interference of reactionaries and government power in the bodies of the citizenry. An apparent image of transgenderism also supports this reading: Saul makes a kind of closure in his belly to facilitate access to his new organs and Caprice stimulates the incision as if it were a vagina. In the future and in your past, Cronenberg seems to be saying, there are new bodies, new sexes, and no bureaucrat should declare them illegal. Ethnic diversity also links that universe with our present because it shows us a future where characters with different accents and colors coexist, as if it were a ruined Babelic village from which hope will sprout without warning. It would seem obvious that the crimes of the future are those of the state or, in any case, those that he considers perversions, but Cronenberg complicates the concept when we see the characters question the novelties of the body.

Unbeknownst to everyone, Saul is an undercover agent for the New Vices Agency, an organization that persecutes individuals who encourage evolution. Although the live surgeries stimulate him pleasurably—phallic instruments penetrate his gut as if in an orgasmic ritual—Saul still communicates with the extinct sensation of pain. Activities like sleeping and eating torment him daily and, searching for an explanation, he links the suffering to his new organs, which may or may not be a product of his will. Saul explains to Detective Cope (Welket Bunguand), his contact in the police, who does not like what is happening with the bodies of humanity and particularly with his own. He seems to be a reactionary, just like the compromised Cope and the National Organ Registry bureaucrats, but also like a mother who murders the starving plastic child. The crimes of the future also encompass the reluctance of citizens to change and we wonder, then, if Saul’s performances, based on removing the new flesh, are acts of conservatism.

Art fulfills —in the time of crimes of the future and in ours—a political function; This has been demonstrated by Marxism and feminism, whose readings produced tension with formalism, determined to see art as a secret language whose purpose is not to say something but to reproduce itself for the pure pleasure it causes. In defense of abstraction, Ernst Bloch argued for its revolutionary possibility in a polemic on expressionism with Georg Lukács, but it is undeniable that the meaning is more direct and, moreover, inextricable from the works, which inevitably serve to communicate, as Jean-Marie thought. Paul Sartre. Cronenberg seems committed to the latter side by showing us Saul worried that the forms do not consume the meanings: a tattoo that Caprice prints on one of his organs makes him uncomfortable by overshadowing the place where it is printed and thus falling into formalism. Above all, Saul aims to turn the anarchy of the body into a statement that transforms his viewers, as does Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an eccentric bureaucrat.andentric who becomes obsessed with being operated on by him. However, it seems that towards the end both the protagonist and the director abdicate.

Saul resembles Cronenberg: both are gray-haired artists who speak in whispers, but it is striking that the character is dressed in a black suit and hood that evoke the Grim Reaper. crimes of the future consummate the filmmaker’s restlessness with his own death, which began with a short film unsubtlely titled: The death of David Cronenberg(2021). There the director meets his own corpse and kisses him on the lips; he reconciles himself with his mortality and thus prepares the reunion with his youth that supposes crimes of the future. This film, which at 79 years of its creator could be one of his last, springs, as I explained at the beginning, from one of his first, and compiles aspects of Cronenberg’s entire filmography: the vaginal incision in the protagonist’s stomach appeared before in videodrome (1983); the acid slime of the child who eats plastic refers to The fly (1986), and a trio between Caprice, Saul and the machine with which she removes his organs speaks of a technological fetish similar to that of Crash (nineteen ninety six).

With his agonizing reluctance to the new body, Saul stands apart from the young protagonists of those films, all fascinated with the future of his entrails. Is he an image of the Cronenberg who renounced images of scars and infections in the last decade; that he went astray to look to capitalism, celebrity, organized crime, and psychoanalysis for the invasion of the collective body? Only the director himself can know this, but perhaps for this reason he insistently returns to the torn skin and presents us with a sarcvenous ophagus where rubbery bones shortn delightedly the body of Saul. Cronenberg reconciles with himself, as in the short film of his death, and now films a martyrdom evoking Carl Theodor Dreyer who expresses a sublime meeting with silence: the greatest meaning is the most elusive, and therefore crimes of the futuredespite covering so much, says nothing: his embrace of paradox is an admirable act of wisdom.