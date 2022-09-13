A film based on a sociological experiment arrives at “Insurgent”

Within the framework of the 2022 film cycle of the “Insurgent” cultural space, this Wednesday, September 14, from 8:30 p.m., the film will be screened “THE EXPERIMENT”. Then there will be a discussion talk.

“THE EXPERIMENT” is a remake of the 2001 German film and tells what happens to a group of volunteers who offer themselves as guinea pigs for a sociological experiment, divided into prisoners and jailers. Broadly speaking, the goal is testing man’s resistance to humiliation.

The film is based on the experiment of Dr. Philip Zimbardo, carried out in 1971. The aim was to recreate the prison environment to find out what repercussions it had on the psyche of the prisoners. Approximately 20 young people were chosen and their role as prisoners or guards was randomly assigned, the only rule to participate was to fully commit to the character.

This film exposes the face of power and how it progressively destroys humanity.

After the projection, as the dynamics is thought, there will be a group analysis discussion talk. The activity will be in Belgrano 3345. It is not suspended due to rain.

It’s with Free entry. The participants will be able to carry out a voluntary collaboration. There will be canteen service.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIVd_pwqYZY&ab_channel=SonyPicturesDVD