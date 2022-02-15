A film for every generation. From the 40s to today

Qwhat are the favorite films of Italians? Second Facile.itwhich commissioned mUp Research e Norstat an investigation to find out the most popular titles, can only be answered across generations. Those born in 40s and 50s have been overwhelmed by Gone With the Windwhile those of the following decade underwent the energy of Saturday night Fever And Grease.

For generation x the fundamentals are Back to the Future And Pretty Womanwhile for Millennials it is Titanic the movie ever. James Cameron the years have also left their mark Two-thousand with the blockbuster Avatar. Those born in the years’90 instead they were bewitched by a certain name wizard Harry Potter.

The favorite films of Italians

Gone With the Wind and those born in the 40s and 50s

Gone With the Wind directed by Victor Fleming came out in 1939, and was immediately a shock, even if it was released in Italy at the end of 1951. It overwhelmed two generations: those born in the 40s and 50s. The story of Rossella O’Hara (Vivian Leigh), about her marriage to Rhett Butler (Clare Gable) and an obsession with Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) broke the box office (for years it was the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema) and theAcademy.

He brought home ten Oscarincluding the first one won by an African American actress (Hattie McDaniel interpreter of Mami).

Grease, Saturday night fever and the generation of the 60s

To mark the generation of the 60s are two films starring John Travolta. The one who launched it in 1977, Saturday night fever. In which the actor on the notes of the Bee Gees made half the world go crazy and dance.

Grease it came out the following year instead, and it’s lighter and more romantic. A musical where Travolta is paired with a colleague with whom a perfect chemistry breaks out: Olivia Newton-John. The boys and girls of the time left their history fell madly in lovenot to mention the songsof the costumes and of hairstyles.

Pretty Woman, Back to the Future and those born in the 70s

There are still two films that marked those born in the 70s, this one very different from each other: Back to the Future (1985) and Pretty Woman (1990). The film of Robert Zemeckis depopulated among the young people of the time (and not only) making them dream behind the wheel of a time machine that has the features of a DeLorean. The Adventures Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) animated one of the most beloved trilogies ever.

In 1990 a dream movie arrives in cinemas, Pretty Womanwhich tells the overwhelming fable of love between rich Edward (Richard Gere) and the prostitute Vivien (Julia Roberts). After that movie Julia Roberts becomes one of the most requested actresses of Hollywood.

Titanic and the generation of the 80s

Generational films often deal love stories and the most influential title for those born in the 80s is no exception: Titanic (1997) by James Cameron. The romantic and captivating story of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), against the backdrop of the tragedy of the sunken ocean liner in 1912, made hearts beat faster.

Titanic became one of the highest grossing films in history and to Oscar won eleven statuettes overcoming Gone With the Wind. DiCaprio and Winslet two stars are transformed in a short time, while My heart will go on sung by Céline Dion one of the best-selling songs in the history of music.

Harry Potter and born in the 90s

Those born in the 90s have no doubts: according to the survey, the favorite film is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first chapter of one of the most profitable film sagas has bewitched an entire generation and maybe a little more.

Daniel Radcliffe plays the wizard born from the pen of RK Rowling. The first film was followed by seven titles and three spin-offs from the series Fantastic beasts. A resounding success that has grown together with its performers: Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint.

Avatar and the generation of the 2000s

After Titanic James Cameron also conquers those born in the 2000s with one of the most expensive films in history, Avatar. The success in 2009 was overwhelming, in fact it became the most watched film ever overtaking Gone With the Wind And Titanic. Now they are all looking forward to the sequel which is expected to hit theaters in December. Avatar has left behind titles such as Pirates of the Caribbean And The Avengers.

