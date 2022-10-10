A film recreates the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

A movie that recreates the media trial that faced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It will hit the Tubi streaming platform’s catalog this Friday under the title ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’.

The film, shot in record time since the litigation ended just four months agohas the actors Mark Hapka and Megan Davis characterized as Depp and Heard, respectively, in addition to other relevant characters in the process such as the lawyer Camille Vasquez and the judge Penney Azcarate.

According to the trailer published by the platform, most of the plot takes place in court, where the most notorious moments of the oral hearing are recreatedbut there are also references to media coverage, attention on social networks and the presence of other celebrities such as James Franco.

“It’s the first day of Depp’s libel trial against Heard. Although fans they are showing their support for both sidesclearly there is a favorite, “says a reporter in the preview, where Depp fans who flocked to the Fairfax courthouse (Virginia, USA) also appear.

Tubi is an American free content platform that is characterized by broadcasting low-budget productions with plots linked to current affairs.

In the trial for defamation that confronted the two celebrities, the sentence, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ they defamed Depp, although the actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion through his then lawyer.

During this process another rumor also arose that insinuated a relationship between the actor and the lawyer who represented him in the case, Camille Vasquez, which she insistently denied and described as sexist.

For its part, Depp’s environment confirmed a few weeks ago that the actor maintains a romantic relationship with Joelle Rich, the lawyer who participated in his defense during the defamation trial against the tabloid ‘The Sun’ that was held in the United Kingdom last year. Depp denounced ‘The Sun’ for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women” and that the court ruled in favor of the magazine.