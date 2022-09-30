A film recreates the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

This content was published on 29 September 2022 – 22:12

Los Angeles (USA), Sep 29 (EFE).- A film that recreates the media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will hit the catalog of the “streaming” platform Tubi this Friday under the title “Hot Take : The Depp/Heard Trial”.

The film, shot in record time since the litigation concluded just four months ago, features actors Mark Hapka and Megan Davis, characterized as Depp and Heard, respectively, in addition to other relevant characters in the process such as the lawyer Camille Vasquez and the judge Penney Azcarate.

According to the trailer published by the platform, most of the plot takes place in court, where the most notorious moments of the oral hearing are recreated, but there are also references to media coverage, attention on social networks and the presence of other celebrities like James Franco.

“It’s the first day of Depp’s libel trial against Heard. Although fans are showing their support for both sides, there is clearly a favourite,” says a female reporter in the preview, which also features Depp fans who flocked to the Fairfax courthouse (Virginia, USA).

Tubi is an American free content platform that is characterized by broadcasting low-budget productions with plots linked to current affairs.

In the defamation trial that confronted the two celebrities, the sentence, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by The Washington Post newspaper defamed Depp , although the actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion through his then-lawyer.

During this process, another rumor also emerged that suggested a relationship between the actor and the lawyer who represented him in the case, Camille Vasquez, which she insistently denied and described as sexist.

For its part, Depp’s environment confirmed a few weeks ago that the actor maintains a romantic relationship with Joelle Rich, the lawyer who participated in his defense during the defamation trial against the tabloid The Sun that was held in the United Kingdom last year.

Depp denounced The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women” and that the court ruled in favor of the magazine. EFE

