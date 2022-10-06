Entertainment

a film that brings together great stars and Hispanic talent

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    ‘We have’, the documentary that reviews the frustration of Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria

    03:15

  • The ‘haters’ flood the video of the first trailer of The Little Mermaid with comments and no ‘likes’

    01:33

  • Omar Chaparro will give voice to the new animated version of the ‘Joker’ in the next Batman film

    01:37

  • For the celebration of National Film Day, tickets will cost only 3 dollars

    01:22

  • Hundreds of people attend the first Floating Film Festival in Venice

    01:40

  • Guillermo del Toro will receive the degree of doctor honoris causa from UNAM

    00:50

  • Brad Pitt defends Ana de Armas from criticism for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe

    02:07

  • The origin of the actor who will play Fidel Castro is not the only controversy surrounding ‘Alina de Cuba’

    01:57

  • John Leguizamo calls for a boycott against the film in which James Franco will play Fidel Castro

    01:52

  • This is the reason why after spending 90 million dollars they decided to cancel ‘Batgirl’

    00:19

  • This is how Leslie Grace reacted to the cancellation of the movie ‘Batgirl’

    00:34

  • They announce the cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ a few months after its release

    02:05

  • There will be no Latin batgirl! ‘Batgirl’ movie starring Leslie Grace canceled

    00:33

  • ‘Batgirl’ Premiere Canceled Despite $90 Million Investment

    01:27

  • Bad Bunny walks the red carpet with Brad Pitt and talks about his new role as an actor

    01:46

  • Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock… four months after slapping him at the Oscars

    00:50

  • This is how actress Mabel Cadena values ​​her role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

    01:43

  • The San Diego Comic Con returns in a big way with the presentation of the movie ‘Dungeons and Dragons’

    00:24

  • Natalie Portman Reveals the Challenges She Faced in Becoming Marvel’s New Hero

    02:33

  • Steve Carell Opens Up About His Childhood Relationship With ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

    02:03

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Why doesn’t Mila Kunis use drugs? That 70’s show is the reason — Radio Concierto Chile

9 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: Revealed the reason that will distance Meredith Gray in season 19

20 mins ago

PSG: Huge scare for Lionel Messi

24 mins ago

“Cynicism is the disguise of cowards”

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button