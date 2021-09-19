a film that does not indulge in re-enactment – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





SUFFRAGETTE

Sky Cinema 2 at 9.15 pm. With Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter. Directed by Sarah Gavron. Great Britain 2015 production. Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

THE PLOT

In 1912 in England (and elsewhere) working women fared poorly. The worker Maud is exploited, harassed, blackmailed at work and ditto at home with a husband who is better lost than found. In fact, Maud loses it, but finds support in the suffragette movement led by Emmeline Pankhurst who work hard for women’s rights and have found a way to be heard by Prime Minister Lloyd George. For Maud it is the beginning of a new life. Always hard, but life.

WHY SEE IT

Because despite the title, he does not indulge in the re-enactment, perhaps caricatured, of the liberation movement (only Meryl Streep, like Pankhurst, indulges in the speck). The focus of the film is on the character played by Carey Mulligan, a very real woman, not entirely nice, but always plausible in her anxiety for redemption. “Suffragette”, go beyond the title: a film that does not indulge in re-enactment