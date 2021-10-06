News

A film with Denzel and John David Washington directed by Christopher Nolan? Why not!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In a recent interview, both the director and the protagonist of Tenet, Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, talk about the possibility of making a film with Denzel Washington.

The world is full of children of art, as of father-son collaborations, let alone Hollywood. But if the duo in question is made up of Denzel and John David Washington, too Christopher Nolan he can’t wait to see a movie with the two actors. And maybe direct it?

To Extra’s microphones, the director and protagonist of Tenet they answered the question posed by the interviewer, who asked if there was the possibility of seeing the two performers together on the screen.

Well you know“says Washington, turning his gaze to the director” If there was someone who [lo dirigesse]… “

Loading...
Advertisements

This is not the first time they have asked me this question“Nolan answers”And I say ‘I want to see it’. Are you joking?“.

After all, it’s been a really long time since Malcolm X and Devil in a Blue Dress, the two films starring Denzel where his son also appeared. John David. And after the Tenet experience, how can you not hope for a new partnership with Nolan?

And you, what do you think? You would like to see father and son on the same screen? And in a film directed by Christopher Nolan? Let us know in the comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
923
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
851
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
806
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
805
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
801
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
795
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
780
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top