A film with Denzel and John David Washington directed by Christopher Nolan? Why not!

In a recent interview, both the director and the protagonist of Tenet, Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, talk about the possibility of making a film with Denzel Washington.

The world is full of children of art, as of father-son collaborations, let alone Hollywood. But if the duo in question is made up of Denzel and John David Washington, too Christopher Nolan he can’t wait to see a movie with the two actors. And maybe direct it?

To Extra’s microphones, the director and protagonist of Tenet they answered the question posed by the interviewer, who asked if there was the possibility of seeing the two performers together on the screen.

“Well you know“says Washington, turning his gaze to the director” If there was someone who [lo dirigesse]… “

“This is not the first time they have asked me this question“Nolan answers”And I say ‘I want to see it’. Are you joking?“.

After all, it’s been a really long time since Malcolm X and Devil in a Blue Dress, the two films starring Denzel where his son also appeared. John David. And after the Tenet experience, how can you not hope for a new partnership with Nolan?

And you, what do you think? You would like to see father and son on the same screen? And in a film directed by Christopher Nolan? Let us know in the comments.