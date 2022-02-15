The definition and solution of: A film with Julia Roberts: __ woman. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

6 letter solution: PRETTY

Curiosity / Meaning about: A film with Julia Roberts: __ woman Julia Roberts Julia Fiona Roberts (Smyrna, October 28, 1967) is an American actress and film producer, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in 37 ‘(4,308 words) – 23:50, 31 Aug 2021

