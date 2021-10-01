a film with Leonardo DiCaprio inspired some scenes

Here’s how the director of Eternals, Chloé Zhao, was inspired by the western The Revenant – Revenant

Chloé Zhao is the director of one of the upcoming Marvel movies, Eternals, due out in the US in November 2021. Zhao said she was inspired by the Academy Award-winning revisionist western film starring Leonardo Dicaprio for some of the action. The Revenant – Revenant.

Fans are also already trying to figure out if Zhao and Marvel will want to turn the dark comic book characters into the next superhero group, as they did with. Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast certainly stellar of Eternals it is just one of the many reasons why the expectations regarding the fil are already very high. The film will see actors of the caliber of Angelina Jolie (1975), Richard Madden (1986, best known for his portrayal of Robb Stark in the television series Game of Thrones), Kumail Nanjiani (Pakistani actor and comedian naturalized American born in 1878), Salma Hayek (Mexican naturalized American actress born in 1966 and nominated for an Oscar in 2003 for the film Frida), Kit Harrington (1986 English actor and colleague of Madden on the set of Game of thrones, where she played the gloomy Jon Snow), and Gemma Chan (English actress of Chinese origin born in 1982, best known for having participated in the television series Humans).

At first glance, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 2015 film is as far away as a Marvel movie can be imagined. Director Iñárritu had chosen to shoot his film in a remote location, surrounded by wilderness and using natural light for the duration of the recording of the scenes. In fact the production of The Revenant – Revenant, which lasted nearly a year (from October 2014 to August 2015) had been described by many as exhausting.

While it seems unlikely that Zhao’s filming was as grueling, the director told The Playlist that she was inspired by Iñárritu’s film for some of her scenes Eternals. Zhao wanted to make references to the film in his own way, watching many of the action sequences of The Revenant over and over again, with the crew recreating the scenes on site. Surprisingly, Marvel completely agreed with Zhao.

Well, there are a lot of movies for Eternals. I had to assign a few because of the sheer size of the film. But I think for the action sequences, which I have worked so well with and with such a great team, I wanted to refer to The Revenant. That’s a movie I love so much. And I think we’ve seen it countless times, in every encounter when it comes to our action sequences because most of them are shot on location. And I love how engaging it is and how the touch of The Revenant feels. It is definitely a film we aspire to. And Marvel really supported us: they really accepted that idea.

Zhao’s work prior to her MCU debut was certainly more in line with the idea of The Revenant – Revenant. Is The Rider – A cowboy’s dream (2017) which Nomadland (2020) were shot in the American far west, to have naturalistic cinematography. It seems that Zhao is trying to bring this ideology of hers into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she also said she wanted to avoid green screen as much as possible. All of this seems to herald only good things for the film Eternals, and the fact that Marvel has decided to endorse Zhao’s vision bodes well. The Chinese director could bring something truly new to the MCU.

