a film with Tom Hanks

After the success achieved with the films A Star is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper, and House of Gucci with Adam Driver, Lady Gaga has earned a respectable spot among the Hollywood actresses. In an interview given to Entertainment Tonight on the occasion of Palm Springs International Film Awards, the star confessed which one is hers biggest dream, what would allow her to crown her career as an actress: acting with an Academy Award winner.

But Stefani, this is her real name, doesn’t want to work with just any Oscar-winning actor, but with Tom Hanks. The actress said: “I have to say that I have my eye on one of my fellow icon award winners, Tom Hanks. I would really like to work with Tom Hanks. I think he’s one of the most brilliant actors of all time ”. The actor of Forrest Gump then broke into the heart of the pop star and singer of Poker Face.

Gaga, too she Oscar actress thanks to Shallow, awarded Best Song for the Movie A Star is Born, confessed to having worked in House of Gucci along with some of his own favorite actors. He said, “My god, there are so many actors I’d like to work with. Al Pacino he was certainly one of them. I am now very proud to count him among my friends“.

Lady Gaga film: the acting career has now taken off

The singer then added: “The film made most of my dreams come true, because I wanted to work with Jared [Leto] And Adam [Driver]. But also with Jeremy Irons And Body [Hayek]. ” It looks like Lady Gaga is achieving all her goals as an actress. She was also recently nominated for i SAG Awards as best leading actress for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. But we are sure that it is not over: for the near future we certainly expect big projects from her.