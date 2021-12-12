A fine for the barbarians

The Competition and Market Authority has condemned Amazon. Amazon will now have to pay over 1 billion euros in fines. So far, so good. Or rather: so far everything as usual. As has often happened in the past in similar pronouncements, perhaps from other state authorities towards other subjects, or with provisions of the taxman or some court that has targeted Amazon or Apple, Google or Facebook, Uber or TikTok, the overall scheme it repeats itself every time in very similar ways. The large predatory and foreign company, very rich and with a bad reputation, which for years has undoubtedly managed (generally legally) to pay very few taxes in Italy, by virtue of its economic and technological power bends to its advantage the laws of the state on competition or on privacy or other topics of great importance to citizens.

Since everything repeats the same every time, it won’t even be worth dealing with the single case. It will be more interesting to ask what is the role of the regulator, in this case of the Antitrust authority but at other times of Agcom, the Privacy Guarantor, the Revenue Agency or the ordinary judiciary in such events. And the point of contact that unites all these decisions seems to me to be that of conservation. The attempt, tiring and often without great results, to oppose the great effective power of the large technology companies is never concerned with ensuring the healthy permanence of citizens within their time, but, in general, with trying to re-establish less unequal power relationships. between the brutal innovators and the sleepy predecessors.

When the Antitrust sentenced Amazon to a billion fine, it was not concerned with (nor would it actually be entitled to) the interest of the citizens who elected it through their political representatives, but with the interests of other economic entities that very often, and historically, they have identical bad neighborhood relations with citizens. In the case of Amazon then the question would be: who benefits from such a punishment? Is it improving the conditions of deliveries in Italy, which have changed a lot since Amazon manages the dances, or is it simply calling for a return to the past and a surrender to any hypothesis of innovation linked to technology?

When the European courts establish that Google must pay a donation to publishers for every single link that it will dedicate to their content on its platforms, they favor the ecology of online information (and therefore, subsequently, the quality of information for citizens, democracy and blababla …) or are they simply trying to give a further chance of survival to a rapidly sinking publishing industry?

The response, reasonable and usual, of the various authorities, courts, guarantors and in general of similar subjects who, in theory, work for the common interest, will be every time it is not up to them to deal with how the country decides to relate. with innovation, that it is not they who must regulate relations between Uber and taxi drivers or between Airbnb and hoteliers, who simply apply (and very often interpret) the rules in force.

So the Antitrust, in the end, does not work for us but for the Italian Post Office or for the owners who for decades have quietly delivered the parcels to us after weeks of ordeal, Agcom does not work for us but to protect the publishing industry in crisis, and on at this rate. The authorities are – in short – conservative bodies that deal with other things than us.

Sweeping the field of any misunderstandings about it will still be helpful. Making this country a modern country will depend entirely on us. In the meantime, the country’s regulatory authorities will work to ensure that everything returns, as far as possible, exactly as it was before the arrival of the barbarians.