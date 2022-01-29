Electronic payments are increasingly widespread and “encouraged” also by most institutions and governments, including the Italian one, instead of cash monetary transactions, traditionally the most widely used. Cash, as it is also called, is at the center of a work of limitation also from a conceptual point of view in our country, traditionally more reluctant to important changes.

This trend has not started a few years ago but is part of a process that began with the first real spread of credit and debit cards and has continued persistently since the 2000s, with the spread of prepaid and internet, and this has led to the consequent development of different types of fines in the event of incorrect use.

A fine of up to 50,000 euros if you make this mistake at the ATM: here’s what

For about a decade, the spending limit that can be made with cash has progressively reduced, and with it the number of bank branches in the area, also due to prepaid cards, account cards and ATM cards, for a simple economic issue. Recent governments have adopted “incentive” policies towards electronic money, such as the recent Bancomat Bonus still active, on the other hand the POS obligation for merchants has also been formalized starting from 1 January 2022, also for small expenses , with special concessions to partially reduce the costs related to petty expenses.

The current limit of payments and money transfers is 999.99 euros for cash, for individuals, while it is higher for professionals (from 3 thousand up to 15 thousand euros), and from this point of view it is also important the monthly “ceiling” of expenditure and withdrawal which must not exceed 10,000 euros. In fact, beyond this figure, the Revenue Agency could check the account with the approval of the bank, and possibly proceed with fines.

Starting from 2023, sanctions will be active for merchants who have not equipped themselves with POS, sanctions that are also provided for those who make cash payments that “exceed” the aforementioned limit, which provide for fines of up to 50 thousand euros for each transaction with cash between 2000 and 250,000 euros.