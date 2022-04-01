A fire in a building in front of the Hotel Habana Libre causes alarm

A fire in an apartment building at the central intersection of Calle L, between 23 and 25, just in front of the Hotel Habana Libre, in Havana, caused alarm on Thursday among neighbors and passers-by who gathered at the site.

According to the official magazine Alma materthe ten inhabitants of the four apartments of the building where the incident occurred were evacuated by firefighters, who “try to control the incident.”

In a thread in your twitter profilethe post stated that the neighbors “felt that the fire spread towards the building from a moat in the back, adjacent to the hotel that is being built in the area”in reference to the one known as Torre López-Calleja, built on that same block by the military business conglomerate GAESA.

The journalist Javier Ortiz specified on his Facebook wall: “Fire in the so-called K hole (Vedado, Havana). The firefighters arrived quickly, but they could not prevent the flames from crossing to a nearby roof, which burned for several minutes and melted a plastic water tank. Wind is pushing ash and smoke toward 23rd Street.”

Numerous users of social networks reacted to the event.

But the Angel Girl profile, which shared a short video and photos from the scene, Indian: “I was there. What happened was that a building caught fire and from what I heard it was a gas leak. An old lady passed out and they ran her out. They broke windows and doors to get people out.”

“There were so many people crowded there that the same firefighters passed with work through the corridor. In short, they were not allowed to do the work in part. The smoke spread a lot, I would dare to say that it reached 17 “, he specified.