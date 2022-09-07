“A firm leadership was lacking” to achieve the change of the Constitution in Chile: Maduro

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, affirmed this Monday that “a firm, clear, credible leadership was lacking” to defend the new constitutional proposal in Chile, after the overwhelming victory of the “rejection” in Sunday’s referendum.

“They mediated it from the first play and there was a lack of firm, clear, credible leadership, with popular support that would put itself at the forefront of the constitutional text and in the end the Constitution of the (Augusto) Pinochet dictatorship remained in force,” Maduro said in a speech broadcast by state channel VTV.

“What pain for the peoples, what pain for the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean!” continued the Venezuelan leader with a socialist tendency. He indicated that the referendums to change the Constitution in countries like Venezuela or Bolivia were successful because there were “those who defended it.”

According to Maduro, the Chilean process “had its wings clipped” “early”, “filled it with limitations” and “mediatized it”. Thus, Maduro joins the statements published by Colombian President Gustavo Petro on his Twitter account.

The proposal to change the Constitution of Chile was rejected on Sunday with 61.86% of the votes, compared to 38.14%.

After the triumph of the “rejection”, the Chilean president, the leftist Gabriel Boric, indicated that the voice of the people must be “heard”.

The president warned, however, that the drafting of a new Magna Carta was the way out of a “malaise (that) is still latent” and that Chile cannot ignore, referring to the social outbreak of 2019.

He then promised to promote a new constituent process.

“Pinochet revived”: President Gustavo Petro speaks out after the defeat of Gabriel Boric in Chile

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, in advance, he launched to react on the results that have been known from the scrutiny of the votes of the constitutional plebiscite of Chile, in which he won the rejection of the new text.

In this sense, Petro indicated on his Twitter account that “Pinochet revived” and also added in another message: “Only if the democratic and social forces unite, it will be possible to leave behind a past that stains all of Latin America and open the democratic alamedas.”

It is no secret to anyone that the president of the Historical Pact had his hopes that the results would be positive on the plebiscite, That is why it has generated a negative surprise for Gustavo Petro who has lost approval.

The panorama of Chile had all the attention of Colombia, compared to the elements that the new text of the Constitution of Chile has, since its call and subsequent construction was derived from the violent demonstrations that took place in that nation in 2019, putting the stability of that country at risk.

The affinity that the Colombian president has with Boric is of such a level that he became the first president that he received in the Casa de Nariño on August 8, one day after his inauguration as head of state, where the policy of total peace of the Historical Pact, the strengthening of binational relations and issues related to security.

Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile after a wave of discontent in that country. With the president, the nation turned to the left in one fell swoop. Belonging to the student movements, Boric arrived as the great illusion of a sector of the population. However, his management has been marred by failures and he would be about to reap the greatest of all: the rejection of the new Political Constitution, his main flag.

The constituent process includes many edges. The current Magna Carta was approved in 1980, when Augusto Pinochet ruled. Since then, the text has been amended more than 60 times and is currently signed by former President Ricardo Lagos Escobar. However, knocking it down brings with it great symbolism and, for this reason, it is said to be the most important election since the dictatorship.

It transpired that the Chilean Constitution is totally different from the one created by Pinochet. But in 2019, when the social unrest took to the streets, the main demand of the protesters was that the nation could build a new Magna Carta that was not inherited from its darkest times.

Everything seemed like a honeymoon for the left in the southern country. A plebiscite was called in which the Chileans decided that they wanted to have a new Constitution. Then the Constitutional Convention was formed, which was mostly controlled by alternative movements, and, finally, Gabriel Boric was elected as president.

But along the way something went wrong and ended with a delegitimized Constitutional Convention, with a new constitution that is totally unpopular and on the verge of being rejected, and a Gabriel Boric with an image that worsens day after day. Today all eyes are on the president of the left.

Boric and his associates risked it for supporting the new constitutional proposal, despite the fact that the law required the president to keep his distance and not spend public resources on promoting only the yes vote. It made sense for the president to support the Constitution, with which he agrees. The problem is that with the possible defeat of the text at the polls, the president will have a new setback.