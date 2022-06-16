A first album in six years | Beyoncé announces her comeback

Beyoncé announces her musical comeback with her first album in six years, Renaissance, who will be released on July 29.

Henia Ould-Hammou

The Press

Beyoncé fans have been waiting for news since last week, when the interpreter of Crazy In Love and Halo had deleted his profile pictures on his social networks, arousing the curiosity of his audience. She put an end to these questions this morning by sharing this enigmatic message in the biography of her social networks: “act 1 – rebirth”. The streaming platforms Apple Music and Spotify then published a photo announcing the release date of the American star’s project.

According to a preview list available on Apple Music, the album would contain 16 tracks. The mention “act 1” however implies that these 16 songs could be released at different times or that the project could contain several albums, according to the BBC. Beyoncé knows this type of format well. His last album Lemonadedating back to 2016, had several chapters.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, the singer said she had started making music again.

“I feel that a renaissance is emerging. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. »