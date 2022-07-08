a first announced offer of a heavyweight for Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

For the past few days, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the center of discussions. The Portuguese Manchester United striker seems to have decided to pack his bags to the point of missing the Mancunian club’s Asian tour. A situation that obviously puts a lot of clubs on alert.

And in the first place Chelsea, the new owner Todd Boehly intending to hit hard after taking power. A rookie who would also correspond to a real sporting need since Chelsea have been looking for a number 9 since the departure of Romelu Lukaku, even if Thomas Tuchel would be rather reluctant for the moment.

16.5 million from Chelsea for Cristiano Ronaldo?

In the meantime, the Blues seem well and truly willing to go on the offensive in a concrete way. Journalist Peter O’Rourke, relayed by several media, assures that Chelsea would prepare a proposal of up to 16.5 million euros for CR7. An offer that could suit the Red Devils even if publicly, the Mancunian club ensures that CR7 will not move.

