A first look at Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” drives the internet crazy

(CNN) — Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie won’t hit theaters for another year.

Thank goodness, then, for a cut from the film that Warner Bros. premiered on Wednesday before an unsuspecting public: a photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s tanned, toned, plastic boyfriend. (CNN and Warner Bros. Pictures share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Gosling fans, moviegoers and casual Twitter users are having a visceral reaction to the image of the Canadian actor starring in the “Barbie” movie alongside Margot Robbie. This is the first official image of Gosling as the character made famous in the toy aisle.

According to the photo, Gosling has transformed into the quintessential Ken: his skin is dyed orange and he shows off eight abs and bleached blonde hair. His boxer shorts are inexplicably adorned with his own name, and he sports a sleeveless jean vest and no shirt against a pink Pepto-Bismol background. His Ken is a Malibu boy through and through.

But in terms of plot, the photo is all we have (as well as a photo of Robbie posing in character in a pink convertible). Will Barbie get tired of shirtless Ken? Will Ken prove to his beloved Barb that there is more to him than an absurd amount of muscle? Or will Ken conspire against Barbie and become the villain of her story?

The sizable cast adds to the mystery of what the film could be: It includes comedians like Issa Rae and Will Ferrell, as well as rising stars like Hari Nef and Ncuti Gatwa. It is rumored that some of the many cast members will play alternate versions of Barbie and Ken. But will any of them be Skipper?

Fans will have to wait until July 21, 2023, when the movie opens, to find out what Barbie, Ken, and Will Ferrell are up to.