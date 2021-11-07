a first look at the 5 heroes of the highly anticipated Network Test

Returning from the Interregnum with the Elden Ring gameplay video, FromSoftware returns to social media to publish two screenshots depicting the Senzaluce presets to be interpreted in the first, highly anticipated Network Test.

In the now usual Friday afternoon appointment, FromSoftware’s social media curators take advantage of the enormous media visibility guaranteed by the latest gameplay video to show the introductory screens on the selection of the preset to be used during the Elden Ring Network Test.

The lucky participants in the closed-door beta will be able to take on the shoes of five different Senzaluce, that is Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion and Bloody Wolf. Each of these heroes will have distinct equipment and skills, but we do not know if during the Network Test it will be possible to access the entire set of options that will be available at launch to freely customize the appearance, weapons and parameters of your alter-ego. .

The Elden Ring Network Test servers will open in specific time slots of 12, 13, 14 and 15 November, thus allowing fans to try the blockbuster RPG and FromSoftware to finalize the development of the game by taking advantage of the precious feedback of the beta participants. , in anticipation of the release of the title scheduled for February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Want to know more about Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s eagerly awaited open world RPG? On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our special on Elden Ring gameplay.