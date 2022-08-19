A First Look at the Calvin Klein Campaign Starring Blackpink’s Jennie

Taking control of billboards in New York and Los Angeles.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie continues her partnership with Calvin Klein, appearing in a new campaign for the fall 2022 season. Debuting on billboards in New York City and Los Angeles, images will soon follow with a full campaign to be revealed later this year. of this month.

The K-pop artist has worked with the American brand for several seasons, modeling for collections like his collaboration with Heron Preston, as well as looks for fall 2021. This time around, he’s wearing CK’s Bonded Flex bralette and bikini, that will arrive as part of the brand’s new season.

Those based in the United States will be able to view the footage, shot by Alasdair McLellan, via the Houston Street billboard in New York and the La Cienega billboard in Los Angeles. The release comes just in time with BLACKPINK’s new single “Pink Venom” adding even more excitement to BLINK!

Take an exclusive look at Calvin Klein’s Fall 2022 campaign starring Jennie here, and expect to see the full campaign on August 31.