a first look at the racing game in Unreal Engine 5

2021 hosted the debut of Forza Horizon 5 (stop in the pits to read our review of Forza Horizon 5), the new king of simcade courses, but in reality it also gave space to racing games that are very different from the usual and very distinct. from each other. We refer to the insane Hot Wheels Unleashed, based on the famous Mattel toy cars, and the much more sedate Art of Rally, with a fascinating low poly aesthetic and a rigorous and satisfying driving model (take a look at our special on Hot Wheels Unleashed). Well, 2022 will give space to another unusual driving game (proof of the renewed interest of the videogame scene for this sub-genre) which, moreover, will be moved by the prodigious Unreal Engine 5 of Epic Games: Nano Racing. The Really Good Games game seems to want to evoke the challenges between radio-controlled cars and in fact it will allow us to whiz in miniaturized racing cars on city and home circuits, characterized by a respectable level of detail.

Racing in miniature

At the moment the playful offer of Nano Racing it seems not to distance itself too much from that of a traditional course. It will in fact be possible to set the best time in the game tracks, compete in single player events or against other drivers from all over the world. In this regard, we do not know if it will contain a real career mode but, to be honest, we really want it to be there.

It is about a small production, this is clear, but an experience of this kind should give the possibility to unlock racing cars “secrets“and unpublished tracks, even in the course of a career with a limited duration. We can say nothing on the front of aesthetic personalization, which could prove to be rather basic – think of the possibility of changing the color of the car – or slightly more complex, perhaps by replacing of specific parts of the cars. By offering us a comment on the performance of the toy cars, the few official information speaks of a certain number of vehicles available, each with its own driving style. Here an interesting discussion opens up, because at this point Nano Racing won’t let us whiz around with just a supercar “toy”, (like the one you see in the first gameplay videos). Let’s assume, for example, the presence of a pickup, a buggy and, why not, a rally car, to allow the player to find the vehicle that best suits their tastes.

The different characteristics of the vehicles would undoubtedly maximize the appeal of the experience, as well as the maximum longevity, but at the same time they should be based on a solid and responsive driving model. Expressing oneself with tones of certainty in this area is absolutely impossible, because only a test pad in hand will allow us to search for any doubts but the game videos allow us to make some preliminary considerations.

Even without actually being able to “feel” the car on the road, it seems to us too slippery as it whizzes on the asphalt and this becomes even more evident during the curves, which “break” the ride of the vehicle and almost force it to restart from a standstill . Such reactions could be intentional, so as to resemble those of radio-controlled cars but at the same time they seem to undermine the enjoyment of the races.

Even the speed effect – and when the nitro is activated the sensations do not change much – would need to be fixed, because in the current state of things you do not perceive that much. We are waiting to see if Nano Racing will offer a more light-hearted mode, with races dedicated to missiles, oil and other devilry. to embarrass the opponents.

Unreal Engine 5 flexes its muscles … once again

Talking about the possibilities of Unreal Engine 5 means thinking – automatically – of the splendor of The Matrix Awakens (the proof of The Matrix Awakens is a click away). Yet the Epic Games engine is already giving the possibility to more modest collectives to fly high with the wings of creativity or to create experiences with a great visual impact and Nano Racing is undoubtedly among them.

The gameplay videos were captured on a PC with performances comparable to those of PS5 and Xbox Series X and, net of a management of whites to be reviewed in full (because it demeans the pleasantness of the image), they highlight the next-gen nature of production. In the first place, given the realistic volume of the buildings and the size of each single element on the screen, one perceives the sensation of driving an object in the middle of the luxurious neighborhood of a real-world city, which greatly increases the effectiveness of the Furthermore, from the rides for children to the architectural decorations of the buildings, every single material closely resembles its real counterpart and at moments – especially during the pre-race panoramas – it is hard to believe that it is the scenario of such a production. little.

The same can be said of the home track, especially when the curtains of the house are moved by the breeze during the time attack. If we add to that effective global illumination, it is really a pity that the most anonymous component of the graphics sector is linked precisely to the features of the cars, on which we obviously want to express ourselves in more detail when possible. In any case, we are pleased to see that this type of course is making a comeback, because in the future it could give us various satisfactions: we sincerely hope that Nano Racing will be among them.