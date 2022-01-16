a first look from Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth shared the first look at Extraction 2, the sequel to Tyler Rake presented at Netflix’s TUDUM event. On that occasion, the company announced that Sam Hargrave would return to direct another film focused on this universe. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the 2020 action movie had met with huge audience success on the streamer, and now Tyler Rake is returning to tell us more about the story. At this link you can see the image published by the actor on social networks.

Looking at the picture, it is evident that this time the situation is “freezing”. The weather conditions seem somewhat extreme, or rather glacial. It is no coincidence that the caption of the image reads: “Two weeks on the set of Extraction 2. Here are a couple of frozen shots from @jasinboland @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms.“

Chris Hemsworth on Extraction 2

It is no surprise that the temperatures are very high. After the announcement of the arrival of Extraction 2 and with the start of filming in Prague, Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave had published a first post. On social media, the two told fans how production was progressing. Above the image was written: “What’s up guys? First day of filming on the sequel to Extraction, by director Sam Hargrave. We are in Prague. Two things are very different from the first film: 1. We are very, very cold. 2. I’m alive. As? You will have to find out by watching the movie“.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, the cast of the original is composed of Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Manoj Bajpayee. Also featured in the film are Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Derek Luke, Marc Donato and David Harbor. Recall that in the United States the film is forbidden to unaccompanied minors under 17. The reason is related to “strong bloody violence, unsuitable language and drug use. “

There official synopsis of the 2020 film states the following words: “Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary working in the shadows, must travel to Bangladesh after being tasked by a powerful mafia boss to rescue his kidnapped son.“