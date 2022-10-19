a first misstep for the Star Academy candidate?





CARLA STAR ACADEMY. Alongside the 12 other students of the Star Academy class of 2022, Carla entered the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys and is already talking about her.

[Mis à jour le 19 octobre 2022 à 16h55] During this first week, the students of the Star Academy take their marks in the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. At 23, Carla entered alongside her new classmates, at the end of the first Star Academy bonus, 2022 edition, on Saturday October 15. During this evening, the young woman was able to introduce herself to viewers by performing the song senoritaby Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, alongside fellow student Chris.

Since this first bonus, viewers have been able to discover Carla’s first steps at Star Academy, for better and for worse. Because from the first lesson with Marlène Schaff, the coach for this 2022 season, the dancer was reprimanded and taken out of the room with Léa, for making fun of another candidate, Tiana, who was visibly struggling to interpret, in English, the song Someone you love by Lewis Capaldi, guest of the next prime, Saturday. A first misstep?

Who is Carla, Star Academy candidate?

The young woman from Antibes notably followed a course in a dance school, then did the Cours Florent for training in musical comedy. She then appeared in the musical Ghost at the Mogador Theater in Paris. Since the start of the school year, Carla has also been on stage, in Alexis Michalik’s latest show, The producersas a dancer and singer.

Before her participation in the famous telecrochet presented by Nikos Aliagas, Carla confided in Var Matin. The young woman admitted to being a fan of Star Academy, the last seasons of which “rocked her childhood”. The artistic universe of the young woman is described by herself as “hip-hop, street jazz” for the dance and “pop RNB” for the song. Carla has a lot of ambition for adventure while being aware of what comes with a sudden spotlight.

His goal ? “Stay as long as possible in the adventure and enjoy every moment. We all want to win, to go all the way, but the show is also a life accelerator with rare media exposure. We have to be aware, especially for the aftermath. During the last season, social networks were not as omnipresent as in 2022, we will have to adapt.”