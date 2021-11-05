a first step towards legal tender bitcoin?

On 8 September the Ukrainian parliament approved a provision that explicitly legalizes the use of virtual currency in the country, as well as providing a definition for cryptocurrencies and to implement some rules relating to the protection of virtual currency holders. But how and in what way will Ukraine intend to use it?

Ukraine: for cryptocurrencies a record of anomalies even before legalization

Up to now in Ukraine – due to the lack of regulation on the matter – the simple purchase and sale of bitcoin it was sometimes considered by the judges to be a scam. Thanks to the fact that in the country there are actually many episodes of scam linked to the world of digital finance.

The Chainalysis site estimates that Eastern Europe is the second largest area in the world for the number of crimes related to virtual currency, and Ukraine is indeed the country with the highest number of visits to sites that perpetrate this type of scam; as can be seen from the graph, however, with particularly high numbers.

Source: Chainalysis

Data highly in line with estimates in light of the large spread that cryptocurrencies have in the country; the Singaporean company Triple-a in fact, he estimates that 12.7% of the population currently owns in the country bitcoin and derivatives. It is therefore easy to imagine that the growing interest in this particularly “attractive” form of investment pushes several people into the arms of scammers.

The role of El Salvador as a forerunner

In the weeks preceding the approval of the law, many countries chose to take measures to encourage the circulation of cryptocurrencies; famous is the case of El Salvador which on 7 September last, amid the opposition of the international financial institutions, became the first country to give legal tender to bitcoin.

According to various observers, including Professor Vyacheslav Evgenyev, the Ukrainian decision to open up to cryptocurrencies would also be the result of numerous contacts between Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky and his Salvadoran counterpart NayibBukele. It is therefore not surprising that in September the delegates of the Ukrainian government visited El Salvador in order to create a plan to put cryptocurrency adoption at the top of the Eastern European giant’s financial agenda. This could happen as early as 2023.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyj

Evgenyev also stressed that Ukraine represents the perfect place to implement this transition, thanks to the great energy diversification of the country and the large number of young people as well as a form of opposition to the threat that Moscow represents for the Ukrainian economy.

From legalization to art: cryptocurrencies branch out quickly

Many parts of civil society have already begun to implement initiatives related to the world of blockchain; an emblematic case is that of National Art Museum of Ucrain.

National Art Museum of Ucrain

The prestigious gallery has chosen to start a partnership with the Estonian start-up STAMPSDAQ in order to throw one store online that allows individuals to purchase the works of some of its artists in the form of Non-fungible token (NFT). The project is to issue gods token featuring five different levels of rarity: common, rare, super rare, ultra-rare and unique. The marketplace it should be available from 2022, and should help finance the museum, through a 10% share of the proceeds from the sale of each “token”.

What to expect now?

It would be correct to frame the Ukrainian decision within a global movement that includes more and more countries: in addition to the aforementioned El Salvador there are many states that are acting in this sense, Panama and Cuba are for example two of the next candidates to introduce bitcoin legal tender, while Singapore goes even further, and as reported by Bloomberg aims to become an ‘economy of tokenization»By 2030.

Curated by Leonardo Perini