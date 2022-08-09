A fisherman dies after a collision between a Coast Guard vessel and a fishing boat near Dorado

A fisherman died Monday after a Coast Guard vessel collided with a fishing boat about four nautical miles north of Dorado.

According to an official communication from the Coast Guard, the vessels involved in the collision were the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and a 23-foot commercial fishing boat called Desakata, which had two crew members.

After the impact, the crew of the federal agency ship recovered the two fishermen aboard the Desakata speedboat. Authorities identified the victim as Charles Rosariowhose body will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Sciences.

while his brother Samuel Rosario Beltran He was injured and was transferred to the Centro Médico hospital in San Juan.

“We sincerely regret the passing of Carlos Rosario following the collision between a Coast Guard vessel and the Desakata fishing vessel this afternoon”Said the captain of the ship Jose E. Diazcommander of the San Juan Coast Guard Sector, in written statements to the press.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray that they find strength during this very difficult time.”he added.

The Coast Guard assured in the press release that they will complete a “thorough investigation to determine the causal factors that led to this collision” so that they can “prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into what caused the crash.