A “five dimensional” glass disc can store 500TB. To write it takes 60 days

A glass disk of about 13 cm in diameter capable of holding 500 TB of data thanks to the laser that can write on it in “five dimensions”. A mass memory, not yet concrete, but made possible by the nanostructure of the disk created by a femtolaser.

The research on the “5D optical disc”, communicated by the Optica company, was conducted by scholars from the Optoelectronics Research Center of the University of Southampton, in the United Kingdom, capable of realizing the technology that, if developed, could lead to a disc that would a storage space 10,000 times bigger than a 50GB double layer Blu-Ray.

To arrive at these results, the scientists used a femtolaser projected onto the silicon glass of the disc. The femtolaser emits close-pulsed infrared light with a duration of one femtosecond. A femtosecond is equal to one millionth of a billionth of a second. The femtolaser is also used in medicine for cataract surgery.

Nanostructures created by the femtolaser and 500 theoretical TB



It is not the first time that this technique has been used to create a very large mass memory; but researchers at the University of Southampton used the laser to produce an optical phenomenon called near-field enhancement, in which a nano-foil-like structure is created by some weak pulses of light, which limit the thermal damage produced to the cells themselves from similar solutions.

Each single cell created by the laser measures only 500 nanometers by 50 nanometers and is made up of 50 layers 10 µm apart. The size (1 dimension) and the orientation of the nano-foil (in the 4 directions) constitute the five “dimensions”. The points change the polarization of light as it travels through the disc which is read with a microscope and polarizer.

source: https://doi.org/10.1364/OPTICA.433765

The research resulted in writing 5GB of text data with 4-bit per voxel encoding on a 2.4mm-thick 120mm disc made up of 50 layers of nano-foils. The single cells are 1.2 µm apart and the layers 10 µm apart.

According to the researchers, using an 8-bit encoding per voxel, and reducing the distance between the cells to 0.2 µm and that of the layers to 3 µm, a write capacity of about 500 TB could be achieved on a glass disc. 127 mm in diameter and 4 mm thick. Using parallel data writing, 500 TB could be written in about 60 days.

Obviously, we are talking about a mass memory for archiving. Furthermore, the researchers stated that the physical mechanism implemented is “generic”, and it could also be used in other materials other than glass and also for 3D integrated optics and microfluidic applications.