A flashback for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk?

The gossip about Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk is unleashed, photographed together walking around New York. Flashback or simple good relationships for the love of the daughter?

Perhaps mindful of what happened between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, who after years have rekindled their passion, gossip fans were unleashed after the sighting, with related paparazzi, of Bradley Cooper and the ex, the supermodel Irina Shayk. Let’s try to understand what’s true.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk backfire?

As we said, Cooper and the ex were photographed lovingly walking around New York together. The first to publish the photos, then taken up by social networks, was the usual Daily Mail. In the pictures we see Irina Shayk arm in arm, and we can see how relaxed and happy they seem. Another clue (which does not make a test) is the absence of little Irina, the 4-year-old daughter that the two, despite the separation, are growing by mutual agreement. Irina Shayk after Cooper, with whom they broke up 3 years ago after four years of relationship (before him she had returned from a long and stormy relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo), had a brief history with the eccentric Kanye West (recently legally renamed Ye), but appears to be single at the moment.

Of course the two together are a really nice couple, but it seems a bit premature to talk about a resumption of their relationship: perhaps they have simply become good friends, as sometimes happens. As for the reason for their breakup, we will never know. Most romantics speculate a betrayal of him with Lady Gaga, on the set of A Star is Born, or anyway an infidelity of Cooper, but, whatever the truth, it is in any case a thing of the past. We’ll see if the spark has once again been triggered between the two exes.