A flight attendant revealed on TikTok how to get a free upgrade to first class

Cierra Mistt is a stewardess who lives in Utah, but she usually spends most of her time between planes and airports, which is why she became an expert in everything related to air transport.

The good news is that the young woman has long since decided to share her knowledge on the Internet, through her TikTiok account @cierra_mistt. In one of her last posts, she revealed two interesting tricks: one to be promoted to first class and another to acquire the cheapest tickets.

The woman mentioned that the day and location of the purchase are very important. In his testimony, he assured that there are indeed days when it is cheaper to buy a flight and that acquiring them from the United States is always more expensive. “First things first: if you want a cheap flight, look for flights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when they’ll be cheaper”, he declared.

This is how you can get an upgrade to first class, according to a flight attendant

He then added: “If you are looking from the United States, prices will go up”. For this reason, he urged travelers to use an extension called VPN, a tool that serves to hide the location on airline websites. The only thing to do, she emphasized, is install the extension in the browser used (Firefox, Safari, Chrome, etc).

Comfort costs, at least in airplane seats, but there are ways to get some first class and at no extra cost.

The crucial element to achieve this is the weight adjustment that flight attendants have to makesaid the tiktoker, who advised always reserve seats in the last row of the plane: “If we have to move people for weight and balance issues, that’s where the stewardess will go,” he explained.

Those chosen to change places will always be the passengers who are in the last row. Although it must be taken into account that, in the event that this situation does not occur, the passenger will travel in the worst seat.

Secondly, Cierra pointed out that everything is possible for a stewardess and that she will always make decisions in favor of the clients who treated her best.. “The miracles we can do when they give us a [café] Starbucks or a bag of chocolates. Especially those long days where we have back-to-back flights and we don’t even have time to go get some food,” he assured.

So, if a person prefers not to take the risk of booking their tickets in the last row, also you could try to bring some chocolates or gifts to the stewardess on duty. To secure a seat upgrade, “be nice to your gate agent” is the right choice, according to this flight attendant’s testimony shared on her social network how is your life on planes through TikTok.