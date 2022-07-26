A flight attendant reveals the procedure if a passenger dies in flight, and it’s sinister

In a TikTok video, a young flight attendant reveals what to do if a passenger dies mid-flight.

Anyone who has ever flown knows what to do in the event of turbulence, depressurization or even an imminent crash… but what about the scenario where someone would die on board the plane? ‘device ? To this question, a young air hostess gave the answer. On TikTok, Sheena Marie, 25, explains that no precise procedure exists for such a scenario. Thus, in most cases, crew members have no choice but to leave the passenger’s body where it is: on his seat.

“If someone has a heart attack and dies, and there’s nothing you can do and you can’t start cardiopulmonary resuscitation, you just have to wait for the plane to land. “, explains the young flight attendant in a TikTok video. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) it is recommended that the crew practice cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 30 minutes and seek the assistance of a doctor, if there is one among the passengers.

It is recommended to put the body where there are not too many passengers and wait

The crew must also notify the pilot of the aircraft. According to the young TikTokeuse, it is he who will make the decision, in agreement with air traffic control, whether or not to initiate an emergency landing. Until the plane hits the ground, IATA recommends putting the body where there are not too many passengers, in a free aisle or in business class, and waiting. Upon landing, the body will be disembarked when all other passengers have disembarked from the plane. Passengers traveling with the deceased are instructed to remain on board the aircraft until the body has been disembarked.

This is sinister. Note that according to a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine, one flight in 600 identifies a medical emergency. Most of them are not serious, but in 0.3% of cases, the medical emergency results in the death of the passenger.