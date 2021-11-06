“A flight into space pollutes like a billion poor people”





A single flight into space, the kind that only the super rich like Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, can afford, pollutes as much as a billion poor people. This was revealed by a report on climate and inequalities produced by the association Oxfam in collaboration with the Institute for European Environmental Policies (Ieep) and the “green” research center in Stockholm (Sei). “We live in a world where a very small elite seems to be allowed to pollute without limits – commented Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam’s head of climate – when, once again, the poorest people pay the highest price of global warming. and vulnerable on the planet, those who are already facing out of control climatic events suffering consequences such as hunger, famine and misery ».

Space travel is just one example. The research carried out by the NGO estimates, in detail, that by 2030 the CO2 emissions produced by the richest 1% of the world population, about 80 million people, will be 30 times higher than the levels necessary to limit, as desired by the Paris of 2015, the increase of temperatures within 1.5 degrees. To achieve this, the pollution produced by the super rich should be reduced by 97% as soon as possible. The geography of inequality described by Oxfam reveals that the billionaires responsible for massive CO2 emissions into the atmosphere will increasingly be citizens residing in middle-income countries. By 2030, the forecast is that Chinese billionaires will be polluting the most, followed by Americans and Indians.